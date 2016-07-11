The Modest Edinburgh Extension Revelation

Modern home extensions seem to have garnered a reputation for being large, outlandish and sometimes over the top. Little do you know, there are some absolutely superb small home extensions out there that offer just as much contemporary chic, only on a smaller scale. Today, we're going to show you one.

Adding extra space, but not to an enormous degree, we think this sleek, modern yet modest extension is inspirational. Thanks to a breathtakingly simple interior design scheme, it's more than possible to emulate the end result!