The Modest Edinburgh Extension Revelation

Modern home extensions seem to have garnered a reputation for being large, outlandish and sometimes over the top. Little do you know, there are some absolutely superb small home extensions out there that offer just as much contemporary chic, only on a smaller scale. Today, we're going to show you one.
Adding extra space, but not to an enormous degree, we think this sleek, modern yet modest extension is inspirational. Thanks to a breathtakingly simple interior design scheme, it's more than possible to emulate the end result!
The first thing that really strikes us about this beautiful home extension is just how staggeringly simple it is. It's not contrived or fancy in any way and it's that honesty that really sets it apart from other builds. We feel sure that the team of architects in charge of the design process were given a staunch brief to keep it understated and boy, did they deliver.
We can't wait to see inside properly, but it's great that the sliding doors offer a peek into the space and connect the house with the garden. Lovely!
Once inside, you can full appreciate just how simple and beautiful the space is. Embracing the true and literal interpretation of open plan living, there are no walls, divides or dog-legs to interrupt the room. Instead, it's one long area, split into functionalities by furniture alone.
This kitchen is wonderful and makes great use of one of the far walls, with cabinets naturally working in a U-shaped formation, gently enclosing an island/breakfast bar. Having the dining table so close also makes perfect sense, especially for lazy cooks like us!
Keep moving back and you skim past the chic glass-topped dining table through to a cosy living room arrangement, complete with a squishy sofa that seems to beckon to you to come and relax. Following the trend for all the furniture being dark in colour, this fabulous communal lounging spot blends in perfectly.
As you can see from this angle, the proportions of this extension are by no means gargantuan. Nevertheless, the arrangement of the furniture and simple linear flow makes the most of every square inch.
Standing on the outside and looking in at this extension, you can't complain about the view. The simple, elegant construction naturally encourages appreciation and acceptance, while all the high-end furniture inside most definitely raises the profile even further.
Take a look out into the garden while standing inside this new construct and, pleasingly, the view is just as wonderful. Perfectly manicured grass, trimmed hedges and a super patio all come together to offer a little dose of nature to cut through all the modernity.
With a simple flat roof extension, there's a real risk of the interior becoming a little too dark. Fortunately, that's not evident here. In keeping with how understated and pragmatic the extra room is, skylights have been added for functionality instead of show and what a difference they have made!
Bright, sunny and with an undeniable feeling of warmth, this is a multifunctional sun trap of a space and we love it.
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Jaw-Dropping British Home Extensions.