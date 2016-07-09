A 1970s Terrace Transformed

In this Ideabook, we make our way to São Paulo to present a sensational renovation project where a 1970s terrace was renovated and remodelled to accommodate a young couple.

The total transformation, coordinated by Tria Architecture Studio, sought to preserve the essence of the original building and take advantage of the existing structure in the best way possible. In addition, the project sought to add comfort and practicality to the setting and give each space a unique personality.

If you're curious to find out how the experts were able to modernise the 1970s terrace, scroll down to see our collection of photographs…