A 1970s Terrace Transformed

In this Ideabook, we make our way to São Paulo to present a sensational renovation project where a 1970s terrace was renovated and remodelled to accommodate a young couple.
The total transformation, coordinated by Tria Architecture Studio, sought to preserve the essence of the original building and take advantage of the existing structure in the best way possible. In addition, the project sought to add comfort and practicality to the setting and give each space a unique personality.
If you're curious to find out how the experts were able to modernise the 1970s terrace, scroll down to see our collection of photographs…
After months of planning, drawing up plans and plenty of hard work, the old house has been transformed into a modern retreat in the heart of the city. Having been apart of the project from start to finish, the couple feel a strong connection with their new home that they feel is truly theirs.
To bring the 1970s dwelling back to life, the architects sought to untangle the dated layout and reorganise the spatial arrangement that had plagued the building for many years. Internal and external walls were knocked down and new openings were created as a means of exposing the interiors to light, thus promoting a natural flow.
Widening the entrance point to the rear courtyard was a crucial improvement made to the building. Today, a flawless connection between the interiors and paved courtyard has been made thanks to the newly installed glass doors.
We haven’t moved very far inside the home yet but there's plenty of natural light spilling across shining floorboards, suggesting that the design intervention has worked like a charm.
The décor of the expanded living room tells a tale of many stories. We detect hints of the building's past and plenty of vintage pieces, while there are also plenty of modern and contemporary items that find their place.
Plaster boards have been peeled away to reveal a red brick wall, which has been turned into a feature of the living room. A row of strip lights placed along the line between the brickwork and the ceiling emphasise the beauty of the bricks.
As evident in the photograph, the couple have really discovered their creative side when decorating their home. They seem to have curated an assortment of eclectic picks that express their own style and personality.
The wooden cabinet balances the room with its natural tones, adding unexpected visual interest thanks to its unique shape. This flea market find gives this living room a genuine vintage appeal.
When making our way into the kitchen and dining space, we see that minimalist elements have been introduced into the décor mix.
But before we talk about the minimalist elements, let's focus upon the way the room has been separated into cooking and eating areas by the striking flooring arrangement. Notice how the reclaimed wooden floorboards run along the dining side of the room, while the blue and white zig-zag tiles begin once the kitchen side begins.
Catching the eye are the grey matte finished and completely seamless cabinets that line the walls above and below. Small pieces hand-picked by the couple have been placed along the modern work surfaces to give a homely appeal to the organised space.
Once a bench used in a mechanic's workshop, the timber table is the standout piece inside the room, having been salvaged from a scrap yard. The deep grains of the wood add to the natural appeal of the room, as well as working in tandem with the broader colour palette.
Our perspective inside the kitchen reveals the unique layout of the home, which promotes harmony between both internal and external spaces. Playing a crucial role is the courtyard garden that connects the two main volumes of the building.
A key to the transformation was keeping each of the rooms looking fresh and organised. This was achieved so very well inside the main bathroom, which is a vision of beauty and organisation.
A study in white, we instantly fell for the stone sink unit that was chiselled entirely by hand. We are also big fans of the massive mirror that makes one feel like they're inside a space of much larger dimensions.
We finish our discovery of this transformed 1970s terrace inside the master bedroom, where a positive scheme of whites, creams and hints of navy blue bring a fresh and positive sensation for those dwelling within. Things have been kept simple with only a few carefully placed accessories and soft items, which help make the room feel cosy.
This bedroom is located adjacent to the home's garden which, as you can see in the image, means that the couple can wake up to beautiful views.
