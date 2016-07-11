Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Gardening and DIY Tips and Landscaping Ideas to Turn Your Garden into a Paradise

press profile homify press profile homify
Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
If you're always on the lookout for a new and exciting way to bring some extra style into your garden, we have some amazing ideas for you.

From simple planters through to eye-catching gazebos and tasty pizza ovens, the impact that a new addition can make is incredible. Best of all, you don't need to be a landscape architect to plan and complete them! 

Take a look and see what your gardening and DIY skills could stretch to…

1. Fencing with integral solar lighting will give you a terrace that can be enjoyed day or night

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
2. Concrete borders can be extended to include mini ponds that will really up your garden's style

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden
3. Low-level patio furniture will instantly create a luxurious, relaxing outdoor area

Restructuration Maison de Village, Lautrefabrique Lautrefabrique Modern houses
4. Lay and maintain a shaped lawn to get the most from your outdoor space. Turf would be a great and quick way to achieve this look

Jardin de ville, Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage Modern garden
5. Add a porch or awning to an existing garden outbuilding to add a little extra shade

Studio jardin, .oboo-outdoor .oboo-outdoor Modern garden
6. A summerhouse installation will add extra storage potential to your garden and look great!

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
7. Pallet furniture is a fantastic DIY project and the materials are so cheap

les palettes du coeur, les palettes du coeur les palettes du coeur Eclectic style garden
8. For al fresco dining whatever the weather, a covered terrace is ideal. You can achieve this in many ways; with awnings, a gazebo or even a bricks and mortar build

Dallage Lyas Bradstone, BRADSTONE BRADSTONE Modern garden
9. A bamboo wall will naturally add some calming vibes to your garden, as well as extra privacy

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
10. A simple shingled patio is the perfect spot for a bistro dining set. We love these colourful chairs!

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern garden
11. For something a little different, why not build a brick pizza oven? Everybody loves pizza!

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

12. If you're feeling adventurous, a treehouse will definitely earn you some parent points

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Imaginative Tree House Charm

13. A small garden can still be a stylish one when you add a myriad of planters and pots with lovely topiary

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

14. A courtyard space can still feel like a green haven with a living wall installation. Trellis and creepers make this so simple to complete

Luxury London penthouse, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern garden
Luxury London penthouse

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Of The Best (And Worst) Garden Investments.

Are you feeling inspired to change up your garden?

