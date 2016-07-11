Before and After: What a Dad Did for His Daughters

Some renovation projects have such dire 'before' pictures that you really can't imagine how anyone could live there. While the transformations are always great, you still have a shudder when you think back to the starting point. Today, we bring a project of this severity.
A small and dark, almost uninhabitable, house has been extended and modernised to enjoy a crisp white interior, fresh kitchen and far more appealing façade, which shows that nothing is beyond saving. If you're ready to be surprised, then join us for a look around!
Not what you'd call a dream home, is it? Dirty, small and downright depressing, this is a house that really needed either a bulldozer or a helping hand.
You can't tell from here, but that sad little room is actually the kitchen. Just wait until you see it from the inside, it's the stuff of horror films!
We know we're used to amazing, contemporary kitchens here at homify but even if we weren't, we'd still know that this is one of the worst kitchens we've ever seen.
Is it actually a lean-to conservatory? Dark, dirty and horrifying, we can't imagine putting up with this for even a day. It's beyond awful and in dire need of some kitchen planners!
We don't think this project is entirely finished yet but you can see what a difference this new kitchen extension has made already.
The classic boxy design keeps everything simple and understated and has transformed the front of this house. All that's needed is a coat of paint and we think this would look like a perfectly lovely, modern home.
If you'd shown us the before picture and said that the kitchen would turn into a lovely open plan cooking and dining area, filled with stylish furniture and bright light, we might have been uncharitable and not believed you. Well, here is the proof!
The grey and white scheme is worlds apart from what was the poor excuse for a kitchen previously and, with space for a dining table, a small and pokey house has become a very comfortable, sociable home.
We really do like an understated interior design scheme and this one works perfectly with the location. It's staggering what a huge impact a simple, clean and chic colour scheme can have on a house, particularly a smaller one.
We get the feeling there's more to be done to this home. Hopefully we'll be able to revisit it one day to see how the other rooms have been modernised and transformed!
