Before and After: What a Dad Did for His Daughters

Some renovation projects have such dire 'before' pictures that you really can't imagine how anyone could live there. While the transformations are always great, you still have a shudder when you think back to the starting point. Today, we bring a project of this severity.

A small and dark, almost uninhabitable, house has been extended and modernised to enjoy a crisp white interior, fresh kitchen and far more appealing façade, which shows that nothing is beyond saving. If you're ready to be surprised, then join us for a look around!