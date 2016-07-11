Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden privacy ideas—7 stylish ways to apply

press profile homify
Barn Conversion Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
The sun's out, which means so are you. In your garden that is, but how can you make sure that you have privacy from your neighbours without taking away from the aesthetic of your outdoor space?

We have some great ideas for you and you might be a little shocked at how gorgeous and stylish they all are. From fabulous fencing through to beautiful bricks, we have wracked our brains to come up with some amazing suggestions for you. Don't forget that if you don't have the requisite skills to put your dream screen in place, there are a host of building and gardening professionals ready to do it for you!

1. A green wall will not only give you full privacy, it will also look amazing. Trellis and creepers will achieve this look in no time!

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

2. Build your walls high but out of a really stunning material, such as faceted stone. They will never feel too overbearing if they're this gorgeous

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern garden
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

3. For something a little different, horizontal wooden fencing looks incredible and can actually help to give the impression your garden is much longer. Gaps between the slats will keep the light pouring in!

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

4. If a large concrete wall is your only option, you can dress it up with great lighting and well thought out landscaping

​Alfresco, Outdoor Living, Patio, Deck by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia Moda Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Moda Interiors

​Alfresco, Outdoor Living, Patio, Deck by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

5. We love a little tradition now and then so this original brick wall is definitely a keeper. To add a little something extra, a tall trellis is a fabulous option!

Barn Conversion Garden After Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio

Barn Conversion Garden After

Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio

6. Mix and match your wall styles to create a really artistic installation. A living wall will wonderfully offset the monolithic qualities of concrete

Antares, JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS Tropical style pool Stone Wood effect
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

7. If you're feeling extravagant, what about commissioning an artist to create something totally custom and unique? This metal installation is exceptional!

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats Kreoo Pool Marble Black
Kreoo

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats

Kreoo
Kreoo
Kreoo

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Which Type Of Fence Suits My Garden?

​7 original ideas to fancy up your garden
Which of these options would work best in your garden?

