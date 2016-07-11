The sun's out, which means so are you. In your garden that is, but how can you make sure that you have privacy from your neighbours without taking away from the aesthetic of your outdoor space?

We have some great ideas for you and you might be a little shocked at how gorgeous and stylish they all are. From fabulous fencing through to beautiful bricks, we have wracked our brains to come up with some amazing suggestions for you. Don't forget that if you don't have the requisite skills to put your dream screen in place, there are a host of building and gardening professionals ready to do it for you!