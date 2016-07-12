The Green Black Scottish House

Whoever said that you can't have beauty and brains wasn't thinking clearly. Today we're showing you a home that not only looks phenomenal, but is also a fully-functioning eco house. Talk about the full package!
We think you'll be impressed by the understated design, gargantuan amounts of glazing and inherent stillness this building exudes. If we've whetted your appetite, let's take a look…
The product of a client's dream and a talented architect's vision, this home stands proud in its surroundings and certainly commands a lot of attention, but not in a boastful way. In fact, the quiet elegance that pours out of every façade is staggering and intriguing in equal measure.
The grey render is a wonderful touch that allows the house to simply melt away into the background. While the size of the home itself is generous, it's not obnoxiously large and that piques our curiosity even more.
Moving a little further back, you can really appreciate the stature, grace and stance of this house and we think we can understand why it was kept so simple.
With all the glazing, there is no need for a showy paint finish as the landscape is mirrored effortlessly and transforms the façade into a delightful portrait of a rural location. Plain, yes, but this house is anything but boring!
As we've said, this is not just a minimalist home. This is an eco house, with a full complement of cutting edge green technology running through its very core. While there is little to give this away on the outside, the strip of solar panels, which run the full width of the roof, are a clue.
Gone are the days when solar panels would be an ugly or eye-catching installation. Here, they have certainly ingratiated themselves easily.
Walking into the living room, we see everything we would expect and something we wouldn't. A beautiful, clean white interior looks perfectly at home and is a natural choice for this style of building. However, we have to say that those daring red chairs are what our eyes are drawn to. What a splash of fun colour!
Breaking up the stark scheme perfectly, personality-infused furniture choices have added character and charm to an already delightful home. And can we take a minute to appreciate that double height layout?
When building an eco house, it stands to reason that a gorgeous rural location would be the perfect plot. Soak in those amazing views; green as far as the eye can see and all that sunlight pouring in!
This is clearly a home that's been built to house very particular people and, while the fit and finish is exemplar, there is a genuine warmth and languid calm resonating throughout. When a house looks great and runs sustainably, you simply can't ask for more, can you?
