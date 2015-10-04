Typically, a dormer is a structure with a window built on a sloped roof. This adds space, character, and design to a home. A flat roof dormer is that much more interesting, really standing out against a flat surface and creating impeccable style.
Creating a flat roof dormer on any style of home adds personality, character and can really create an eye-catching look. It doesn't matter if the style of the home is traditional, modern, eclectic or any other variety of style for a flat roof dormer will instantly add something special to the exterior, and interior of a home. These flat roof dormer ideas will serve as inspiration for anyone thinking about adding this extra touch to their home.
The dormer structure on this flat roof is quite substantial in size. There are in fact, two, that add great texture to the home and give the home a more unique, eclectic feel. The home overall is made with a light brown coloured material. The larger dormer uses a slate grey as a material and features two very large windows that open up to a small balcony. Right next to it is a smaller dormer structure that is also made of a grey material, yet because the materials are different it adds much textured. The dormers against the rest of the house really stand out and make the home full of pattern and texture, creating a very unique atmospher.
For a traditional, classy flat rood dormer, this double duty dormers are a win. They are situated on a dark, flat roof. Made of the same light coloured material as the rest of the home, they provide a nice contrast against the dark colour roof. The two dormers are evenly spaced out, one on top of each section of the home. They both consist of a large window, and are small in size. Their size is not overpowering at all, instead they created a nice small touch of style for the home.
This home is a super hip and cool modern style, with its dark siding and the flat roof dormer certainly goes along with this theme. The dormer is a large size, and is made of the same dark material as the rest of the house. The colour is mysterious and mature and adds to the flavour of the home. At the bottom of the dormer are its two windows, bordered in the same light tan colour as the rest of the home. The location of the windows is unique in itself, and adds creative flair to the structure. Overall, this flat roof dormer is the perfect addition to a modern home.
This home is unique with its modern structure and minimalist style. There are two chic levels to the home, bordered by a white surface and large windows. The flat roof dormer adds another layer to this awesome design. It stands large and strong, quite grand in size. The dormer continues the white and windowed look with multiple windows that are framed in black, creating a unique pattern. The top of the dormer is the same flat white used in the rest of the home. The top of the dormer even extends out a bit, which is very unique and eye catching. Overall, this flat roof dormer is a major wow factor for this home.
This flat roof dormer is the perfect touch of elegance, definitely continuing the regal look of the rest of the home. The designer placed the dormer in the center of the home, which makes it pop even more and also provides balance. The dormer consists of three long, vertical windows, bordered in the same white that the rest of the windows of the home have. It sits on a dark coloured roof, which is a nice contrast to its white border. This is the perfect style flat roof dormer for a home that oozes in elegant design.
This flat roof dormer uses unique design and shape to create an unforgettable look for the home. The dormer uses the same wood planks that are seen at the bottom of the home. Right below it, however, a stone material is used, providing desirable contrast and texture. The roof of the dormer also uses the wood but it is large and slanted, which is very eye-catching and becomes a focal point for this entire home. The windows too have a unique shape, adding modern style to this home.
The multiple dormers on this home's flat roof all have different styles of windows, adding much personality to the home. All of the dormers continue the fashion of brick, matching perfectly with the main structure of the home. The dormer on the far left has several small windows on its front. The one that is more centered also has multiple windows, but there are two small ones at the top and then two larger, rectangular ones on the bottom. Finally the dormer to the far right consists of two large, rectangle windows. Overall this is a creative look that adds something special to a more traditional, brick home.
This flat roof dormer adds a peek of white to a structure that is mostly beige brick. The home is full of texture with the brick and a front entrance that uses black. That already is a ton of personality, but the flat roof dormer adds even more character. The dormer is a bright white, which stands out against the other colours of the home and provides the home with a nice shape. The dormer has a large window on its front, and is traditional in size and shape yet coupled with the rest of the home, adds unique style to the entire structure.
This flat roof dormer is perfect for a chic, sleek and modern home. The home consists of large, open windows and brick design that lends itself to a very futuristic style home. The dormer continues this style. It is an ample size, fitting two rectangular windows on its front. It is made of a dark wood material, which is a great contrast to the brick that most of the home is made of. This provides a nice texture, it also matches the dark rim of the windows of the home. The dormer also gives the home a nice, unique, shape, which also overall adds character and modernity to this home.
This home has a really unique shape and design. The entire home is made of brick that uses multiple shades and colour to create a textured look. In the right corner of the home, the roof becomes flat and two dormers have been built atop, creating a very contrasted look. The dormers are made in grey wood, which while it is a lovely textured contrast to the brick of the home, also matches some of the grey bricks on the exterior wall creating a cool look of continuity. Both dormers have two large and long rectangular windows, allowing for more sunlight to enter the home.
