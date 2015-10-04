Typically, a dormer is a structure with a window built on a sloped roof. This adds space, character, and design to a home. A flat roof dormer is that much more interesting, really standing out against a flat surface and creating impeccable style.

Creating a flat roof dormer on any style of home adds personality, character and can really create an eye-catching look. It doesn't matter if the style of the home is traditional, modern, eclectic or any other variety of style for a flat roof dormer will instantly add something special to the exterior, and interior of a home. These flat roof dormer ideas will serve as inspiration for anyone thinking about adding this extra touch to their home.