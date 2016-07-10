White House Interior Designs and Ideas

On homify, we've hosted countless projects from all around the world that showcase the very best in home architecture and interior design. Even after discovering so many amazing houses, we are still finding ourselves surprised and inspired by what's out there, fuelling our ambition to seek out more from the best.

Our hunt for houses leads us to Poland where something special has been created by EvoLuxury Design. The residence was designed as a vision of a classic rural estate. With its classic good looks, the home gives the impression that it has been standing for a century or more. Though traditional in its exterior, the interiors promote a modern lifestyle with top-of-the-line mod cons and classy finishes found in every room.

Let's discover the project in full by scrolling down!