White House Interior Designs and Ideas

Our hunt for houses leads us to Poland where something special has been created by EvoLuxury Design. The residence was designed as a vision of a classic rural estate. With its classic good looks, the home gives the impression that it has been standing for a century or more. Though traditional in its exterior, the interiors promote a modern lifestyle with top-of-the-line mod cons and classy finishes found in every room.
The grand two-storey home stands proudly in its rural context. Glistening in the sunshine is the freshly painted white render that brings a great contrast against the navy blue roof tiles and black window frames.
Finding a balance between the home's classical architecture style and the necessary modern features was never going to be easy, but we can see that there's no clash of styles and everything appears harmonious.
With everything look so perfect, we can just imagine how beautiful the interiors are…
A tasteful monochrome scheme and a unique mix of classical and modern inspired furniture combine to make this lounge a pleasant space to spend time. Benefiting from natural light and views of the rear garden, the lounge is perfectly arranged so that the outside world becomes an enhancing feature of the interiors.
The interior is in a class of its own with every last detail carefully considered, from the coffee table and footstool combination, to the textured accessories placed on the sofas that make the room pop.
The fireplace, which was a secondhand find, has been incorporated as a dramatic feature of the space, with its intricate stonework pronouncing itself from the white backdrop.
Sharing the lounge space is a dining area that acts as its own intimate setting. The interior designers have created an intimate setting, formed by a perfect spatial arrangement within the grand room.
It's the little details that also help to bring a sense of intimacy to the dining experience. Take note of the tea tray, accessories and cutlery placed upon the table that bring focus to the piece even when it's waiting to be used.
A highlight for us has to be the pairing of the timber dining table with the upholstered armchairs, which have such an elegant appeal.
By moving further inside, a kitchen is discovered along with a smaller dining setup designed for casual meals with the family in the mornings before work and school.
The style of cabinets are a departure in style, providing an interesting change in the home's dynamic. As to be expected in a project of this quality, every inch of surface—whether that be the walls or kitchen counters—has been fully optimised.
Introducing nature to a space is a simple but often forgotten aspect of interior decorating. The positive impression created by the pair of vases in this scene isn't to be underestimated.
In the quieter portion of the home, away from the communal domain, is where one will find the bedrooms and bathrooms. Pictured is one of the grand bedrooms, where those inside are awoken in the most lovely way imaginable.
Each morning the room slowly brightens with natural light thanks to the arched shaped windows that take up a large percentage of the wall height. Elsewhere in the room, every item has been considered for its cosiness, with the space epitomising what a bedroom should look and feel like.
It’s almost an indescribable pleasure being able get away to enjoy the little things in life, so what could be better than installing a rain shower to make every morning shower pure bliss?
This unit features one of the best rain showers that money can buy, with its fully adjustable settings allowing one to feel like they're bathing under a waterfall.
Shaded by the building envelope, a casual lounging area is there to be enjoyed in all seasons. The timber decking runs along the two sides of the building, linking many of the internal rooms with the garden.
Acting as a weather resistant piece, the stacked pallet coffee table is a practical and trendy addition to the seating arrangement. Placed on top is an oil lamp to be used when drinks and conversations last longer than expected.
The home remains outstandingly gorgeous, even in the middle of the night.
Incorporated into the design are many types of outdoor lighting, which showcase the architecture of the home in the best way possible. The lights also allow for special events to be hosted on the deck and garden areas if the occasions ever arise.
