13 life-changing fixes for your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Having a small home doesn't mean you can't still enjoy huge amounts of style and practicality. If you've been labouring under the impression that you need to try minimalism, hold off until you've seen all of these great ideas.

We've found great storage solutions, fantastic interior design schemes and ideas for every room in the house, so let's take a look and see if you could be inspired to make more of your small home in a big way!

1. If you can, use the height of your home to your advantage and create mezzanine levels that will open up new rooms

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Keep your decorating as neutral as possible to prevent the space being drowned out by bright colours

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Only have the essentials. Anything extra will simply swallow up space and make your home feel even smaller

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

4. Repurpose unused areas as whole new rooms. Hallways and landings seem to be perfect for small office set ups!

Office Collective Works Modern study/office
Collective Works

Office

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

5. Add in a lot of storage wherever possible as this will prevent clutter from accumulating. Built-in wall shelves are perfect

Interiorismo de un piso en Girona, FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp Minimalist study/office
FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp

FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp
FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp
FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp

6. Don't forget to take advantage of the storage potential underneath your bed!

Apartamento AF, Passo3 Arquitetura Passo3 Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom
Passo3 Arquitetura

Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura

7. Add new functionality to dead spaces. Under stairs shelving is fabulous and with flush-fitting doors, you'd never know it was there

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

8. Instead of trying to have feature walls, simply add a little texture and keep the colour scheme pale. Painted bricks look as good, if not better, than statement wallpaper

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

9. Encourage light to flow wherever possible but especially in dark corridors

Bookcases Giles Jollands Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Giles Jollands Architect

Bookcases

Giles Jollands Architect
Giles Jollands Architect
Giles Jollands Architect

10. Make necessary inclusions smaller and scaled back. This steep staircase takes up no room at all

Stairs for small spaces, Fontanot Fontanot Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Fontanot

Stairs for small spaces

Fontanot
Fontanot
Fontanot

11. Make every bit of room count by tailoring your essentials to fit perfectly. Even a super narrow space can be a luxury bathroom

Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Minimalist bathroom
Scott Donald Architecture

Albert Mill

Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture

12. Scale down your furniture a bit to get more floor space. You might like the idea of a king size bed but if a single will do, you know it makes sense

UNE CHAMBRE D’ADO DEVIENT UNE CHAMBRE D’AMIS, Elsa Noblet Elsa Noblet Minimalist bedroom
Elsa Noblet

Elsa Noblet
Elsa Noblet
Elsa Noblet

13. Employ a little magicand trickery by using mirrors to give the impression that certain rooms are twice their actual size

House in Beloura, Sintra, Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos Minimalist bathroom
Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos

House in Beloura, Sintra

Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos
Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos
Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating Your Piece Of Small Garden Paradise.

The Green Black Scottish House
Which of these tips could help your home feel bigger?

