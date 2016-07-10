Top 5 Projects of the Week: Life-Improving Ideas for Small Homes to Perking Up Your Patio

It's been a difficult couple of weeks in the UK so we currently welcome any opportunity to take our minds off the chaos and focus on the positive. Here at homify we can only do so much to lighten the mood but try we will.

So, we present our Sunday look back at the great and the good of the last seven days in our homify Top 5. Dominating the votes (clicks) this week were our life-improving ideas for small homes—perhaps we all need a little pick-me-up at the moment, including our homes! We'll also venture outside to improve your patio and get your garden ready for guests. Round things off are two impressive British before and after projects, which have to be seen to be believed!

Smiles at the ready…