Top 5 Projects of the Week: Life-Improving Ideas for Small Homes to Perking Up Your Patio

It's been a difficult couple of weeks in the UK so we currently welcome any opportunity to take our minds off the chaos and focus on the positive. Here at homify we can only do so much to lighten the mood but try we will.
So, we present our Sunday look back at the great and the good of the last seven days in our homify Top 5. Dominating the votes (clicks) this week were our life-improving ideas for small homes—perhaps we all need a little pick-me-up at the moment, including our homes! We'll also venture outside to improve your patio and get your garden ready for guests. Round things off are two impressive British before and after projects, which have to be seen to be believed!
Smiles at the ready…
Small houses don't have to be lacking in style. In fact, we think it's smaller homes that often get more creative and imaginative and should be looked to more often for interior inspiration. That's what we did, in a bid to give you some handy hints as to how you can get the most out of your petite property.
We found some great examples of small rooms, from kitchens through to home offices, and are confident that by the end of this article you'll be motivated enough to grab some paintbrushes and make like a professional decorator.
Life is, thankfully, more than just working and sleeping. Sometimes we need to add a little relaxation to our busy routines as well – but with conquering deadlines at work and keeping the loved ones happy at home, it’s no wonder we rarely have the energy to go anywhere.
Fortunately, the perfect opportunity to get your relaxation (and style) on can be found at home. Up the charm, add the comfort, and enjoy the elegance of that patio/balcony/garden/outdoor space at home in such a way that you’ll never want to relax anywhere else again. And yes, you can turn it into a holiday oasis without needing to sell a kidney.
See our advice for perking up your patio, here!
We all love a bit of a party and now that the sunshine has finally come put to play in the UK, we're thinking about ways in which we can make our gardens more fun-friendly. Whether you're planning a family barbecue or a happening get together with friends, you want to know that you can keep the vibe going long into the evening.
Luckily, we come up with some great ways to do just that! From perfect lighting to funky decorations and techniques for banishing the bugs, take a look at our top tips for a perfect evening garden party.
Seeing the potential in your home isn't always easy, especially if it's struggling to grow with you and your family. However, with the help of a talented team of architects and some committed builders, you'll be shocked at what you can accomplish.
This project sees a terrific terrace house totally transformed with the addition of a large kitchen, extra bathroom and beautiful courtyard garden. The results really speak for themselves…
Some families don't like to do things by halves and this is one such group of people. They took on not only a full home refurbishment, loft conversion and rear extension, as a swimming pool was added as well! Turning a beautiful but standard terrace house in Fulham into something simply spectacular, the sheer amount of work that has gone into this project is staggering, making a committed building and design team a necessity.
Take a look at how this home has been exponentially increased, as well as improved and see if you might be tempted to plan something similar yourself. After all, who doesn't want a pool?
Join us for more Top 5 fun at the same time next week!