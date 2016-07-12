Before and After: A Confused Family Home Finally Gets It

Taking a mish-mash of rooms, found over three storeys, and turning them into one cohesive family home doesn't sound like a small undertaking. This is especially true when you learn that the final product also needed to be a whole lot more open plan.

In fact, this sounds like a mammoth task to us, which that only the most insightful designers and builders would be able to tackle. In the case of today's project, tackle it they did! Prepare to be amazed at what was achieved as this beautiful German family home is a staggering success.