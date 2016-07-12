Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to Create the Most Stunning Pastel Room in 25 Ways

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Any interior designer can tell you just how fashionable pastels are right now and when you see how amazing they can look in your home, we know you'll understand why.

From statement wall colours through to furniture and accessories, there isn't a single item that doesn't look amazing finished in a pale hue and, what's more, they look great in every room! Bathrooms through to kitchens are now getting the pastel treatment, so take a look at some of our favourite rooms and see if you might be keen to get on board…

1. A few pastel colour pops will really lift a pared back space

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Pastel bathtubs look amazing and can work in traditional through to contemporary spaces

Espejos vestidor - Ámbar Muebles, Ámbar Muebles Ámbar Muebles Dressing roomMirrors
Ámbar Muebles

Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles

3. A naturally calming colour, pastel green is the ideal choice for a nature inspired guest room

Naturteppiche, Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Traumteppich.com / HLB—Handelsagentur Lars Becker

Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker
Traumteppich.com / HLB—Handelsagentur Lars Becker
Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker

4. A hand-cut stamp will make transforming a kid's room super easy and fun. We love this use of pastel paints to keep the theme soft

Papiers peints personnalisables, MUES design MUES design Walls & flooringWallpaper
MUES design

MUES design
MUES design
MUES design

5. For a girly dressing room, pastel pink is the perfect choice!

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

6. If you don't want to go overboard, stick to pastel soft furnishings, such as curtains and rugs

PARIS ROSE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

PARIS ROSE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't forget that white is a pastel colour too!

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern kitchen
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

8. Pastels don't need to be gender specific. What about baby blue for a little girl's room?

homify Classic style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Give your laundry room a little more pizzazz by choosing to paint it in a really pretty pastel colour

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

10. Vibrant colours act as a great contrast to sweet pastels. The red here looks great!

homify Classic style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Pastel accessories, such as vases, look great paired with pale grey

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. This pale blue plaid wall makes a simple bathroom pop and dictates the scheme perfectly

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style bathroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

13. We don't think you'd have nightmares in this stunning bedroom that takes inspiration from the garden views

Sicht- und Sonnenschutz, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

14. Scandinavian styling looks wonderful with an injection of pale colour. This blue/turquoise is stunning!

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

16. Pale grey is the ideal choice for a calm and sweet pastel room, especially with some colour accents

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bedroom
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

17. Ice blue and white are a dream colour combination. Just look at how cool and chic this bedroom is!

House at Andratx, Octavio Mestre Arquitectos Octavio Mestre Arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Octavio Mestre Arquitectos

House at Andratx

Octavio Mestre Arquitectos
Octavio Mestre Arquitectos
Octavio Mestre Arquitectos

18. If a painted bathtub isn't quite enough for you, why not add in some pastel floor detailing too? This geometric number is nailing two trends in one hit!

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

19. If you like the idea of using white, do you dare go all out? We love this minimalist kitchen!

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

20. For a crisp and clean-looking bathroom, pale sea green and white work beautifully together

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Minimalist bathroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

21. Using a few different shades of the same pastel will create a vibrant and really unique space. The patterns here look like meadows!

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Green
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

22. Try to match some accessories in your pastel havens, such as cushions, to really pick out pretty hues

homify Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. This is our dream bathroom! It looks amazing with a pastel yellow tub and perfectly matched tiles

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Yellow Bathtub

Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

24. You won't see many pastel pink kitchens around so it's a great choice if you want to be a little bit different

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Nobody ever said you can't add striking patterns to a pastel room! The striped wallpaper here looks great and that rug contrasts beautifully!

Солнечная квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Scandinavian style living room Yellow
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

For more pretty hue inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Colourful Couches.

Exceptional extras to elevate your garden
Are you a pastel convert now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks