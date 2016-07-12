How to Create the Most Stunning Pastel Room in 25 Ways

Any interior designer can tell you just how fashionable pastels are right now and when you see how amazing they can look in your home, we know you'll understand why.

From statement wall colours through to furniture and accessories, there isn't a single item that doesn't look amazing finished in a pale hue and, what's more, they look great in every room! Bathrooms through to kitchens are now getting the pastel treatment, so take a look at some of our favourite rooms and see if you might be keen to get on board…