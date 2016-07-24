An Extraordinary Family Home

On homify, we love hosting projects where the unexpected has been made possible by creative professionals and their clients. This is especially true when there are surprises to be found!
In this Ideabook we learn that the most amazing interior can be hiding behind the most ordinary looking house, ringing true the saying that looks can be deceiving.
Scroll down to see how the architecture team at Studio Projektowe Projektive have created something extraordinary.
This new build encompasses the classic family home look that we all adore. Though there are contemporary materials and volumes detectable within the home design, creating a modern appeal to the structure. Numerous windows along the walls and roof ensure plenty of natural light is able to flood into the interiors, creating a bright and welcoming space.
The height and form of the structure is punctuated by timber that has been mounted against the façade and laid across the decking, which sweeps around the rear perimeter. Notice how the interiors leads out seamlessly to the shaded deck thanks to the full-length doors.
Glitzy and glamorous, this entrance hall makes for a spectacular introduction to the home. We can only imagine the sheer amazement and delight when guests visit for the first time.
Lighting plays a crucial role in the success of this space. There are various types of light fixtures that highlight aspects of certain materials or finishes. The centrally mounted light fixture acts as a feature in itself, with its unique shapes and metallic tones.
Since this portion of the home is limited in terms of natural light, the transparent balustrades of the staircase make for a smart and beautiful selection.
It's clear the interior designer wasn't afraid of using dramatic pieces and finishes. In fact, it looks like the designers were actively pursuing pieces that were bold in shape, colour or texture. The end result it an eclectic living space that stands out for so many reasons.
In a room filled with so many interesting things, it's difficult for us to point out what we love the most. Having said that, the cylinder bar stools capture the imagination with their striking design. Intentional or not, the stools also mirror the shape of the extractors seen above the kitchen bench.
The personality of the owners can be detected within the master bedroom as we see a dynamic mix of furniture and accessories making their impact in the space.
The monochrome colour scheme of whites and grey is offset by the warm tones of the floor and wall panels, making the whole room look well-balanced and feel cosy.
The sophisticated and layered lounge creates art out of many different elements. Timber floorboards, along with the stacks of firewood, create an organic frame for this living space.
A gloss finish has been applied to the cabinets and island bench inside, acting as a reflective source for the natural light to bounce off and illuminate the room. By applying a high-gloss finish to the floorboards, the reflections and shadows from outside are turned into a striking element in the interiors.
The main bathroom offers up something that's a little bit different to the rest of the home. We haven't seen colour used as a bold interior detail so far, but we love the effect of the pink we see used here.
Looking past the pink, this bathroom has just about everything a family of four could ever need. A stroke of genius was the inclusion of a pair of
his and her wash basins. These will prove to be valuable in those morning rushes when the entire household needs to use the room.
To explore another remarkable home, check out: The Modern Family Home with a Burning Heart.