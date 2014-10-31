Picking the right sofa

Our sofas are a key part of our life; in their own subtle and inconspicuous way. Many of us come straight in the door after work, and plonk ourselves down on the couch, struggling to get up to eat or to migrate to bed. It is a place where some of us spend time daily, often too much time, including the weekends. It is a meeting point in the home; a place where a family can come together to spend time as a group. Be it to watch sport, movies, or our favourite sitcoms, a sofa and t.v often go hand in hand. Much like a bed, careful consideration should be taken when picking a new sofa. Often, it is worth investing the extra money to get a couch that is more comfortable. If down the track you get bored with the design, it is as easy as ever to have it reupholstered to suit your new mood. Today we present to you seven different sofas for seven different personalities, each one suited to different tastes and needs.
So your passion is travel, and the further you go, the better? As you have spent much time abroad, you are aware of different customs and cultures. You are a citizen of the world, and every country you visit, you bring a piece of it home with you. Your house has become a museum of trinkets from all parts of the globe. You are passionate, and love natural textures and colours that evoke different memories and experiences. In that case, the binari model is perfect for you. It is comfortable and spacious, unlike economy class on international flights, and you can customise its features. Its seats can give you a massage (much better than the 10 minute massage chair in the airport terminal), and you can customise the shape. It can be kept straight or turned into a chaise, and the upholstery is available in a wide range of fabrics such as ecological and natural leather.
You love getting out into the wilderness, love a challenge, and have a real sense of adventure. You love luxurious things, but are not bothered if you go without. You are daring, and have good taste, and your home reflects these traits. This leather upholestered sofa in a mustard colour would create the perfect contrast to either a white or dark floor. You can sit as is, or can kick back the recliner with the electric push button.
So your a free spirit, a traveller, a wanderer, with no real place to be, and you wouldn't have it any other way. You don't own fancy things, only the bare essentials needed for a fulfilled life, sans material objects. Despite these things, you still like to feel comfortable in your quaint abode. Then we have the perfect couch for you. Clean, simple and rustic textiles, gently brushed by the breeze, are as free spirited and carefree as you are. The perfect setting to begin your travel novel.
Another day, another dollar, so they say. You have a lazy nature, and simply can't be bothered doing anything at all after a hard day at the office. You are home from work, and all you want to do is rip your shoes off and kick back on the sofa. Luckily for you, you can again push this couch into a reclining position without (barely) lifting a finger.
Sometimes it not the type of sofas in your living room, but rather, the sofas positioning that is the best indicator of your family's character. Because really, there is nothing better than spending time with family watching programmes or a good movie. The problem with this, however, is it is not very conducive to conversation and interaction. People seated on couches that face towards a central point such as a coffee table are naturally more likely to chat to one another, something we must always encourage in our homes. The versatility of many modern sofas allows for the several different combinations of arrangement, helping to fit your space more suitably.
Maybe your a massive movie buff, and see every new release (somehow) before it has even come out. Nothing excites you more than a good flick, some popcorn and other naughty treats, all enjoyed from the comfort of your onesie on the sofa. Enjoy the latest releases with a crowd, lined up in a row like at the cinema (back row is best), or lay down and spread out by yourself, surrounded by pillows and junk food wrappers.