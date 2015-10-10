Marvellous mirrored buffets

A buffet is something that we think of as an all you can eat affair. Something that usually takes place in a restaurant, rather than our homes. However, traditionally a buffet is a little like a sideboard. It would be somewhere that food was set or dining room items were stored. There is no reason at all to not have one at home to make your dining experience a little more fancy.
We have selected 10 mirrored buffets for you to peruse. They range from fully mirrored to integrated mirrored components. The designs are vast to give a broad range of the styles available. They all vary in size and just the overall look,and hopefully we have given you food for thought!
When it comes to mirrored buffets, it really doesn't come much more mirrored than this one. With mirrors on all sides, the top and the front, it has an almost futuristic look to it. It has four cupboards, which is a lovely amount for storage purposes. The legs are short, giving it a low profile as part of it's style. The top would be perfect for storing a decanter of wine on, some flowers, perhaps, to add some colour. Due to the mirrors on it, it would match many styles and decors.
There is no smoke and mirrors here, just oak and mirrors! Technically, the insets are stainless steel, but they have the mirrored effect that we are after. And if, unlike the unit above, you only desire a small amount of reflective surfaces in your buffet, this one could be for you. Made from solid oak by Neil Busby, we think it is a stunning piece of contemporary design.
Dining rooms aren't always large or opulent. Most of them are in small homes and used every single day. A mirrored buffet, such as this one, are built in which makes them extremely practical. The mirrored section houses 3 cupboards and this mirrors the cupboards below it too, giving the buffet a lot of storage. There is also a very practical large shelf in the centre for any additional items.
When we want something little more ornate, then a unit like this one may well be worth considering. The wood is offset by the light that the glass reflects. The lattice pattern over the mirrors is delicate and elegant, which is perfect for a more formal dining experience. We can see this in a dining room that could vary in style from traditional to contemporary, making it a very flexible piece of furniture.
With a touch of Art deco, this mirrored buffet is spectacular to look at. The overlapping mirrors in silver and gold give a real sense of opulence and style in the design. It is a stand out buffet that will be the talk of any dining room. Not only does it look visually appealing, it is also highly practical because it has a decent amount of internal storage too.
We don't always want a free standing mirrored buffet and on occasion a wall mounted buffet is the desired look. With 4 mirrors on each, we can see just how these mounted units really help open this room up. Offering a great amount of reflection, light fills the room easily. The buffets themselves are perfect for storing all our dining equiptment in, so there is no need to to and fro to the kitchen.
Simply by looking at this dining room, we immediately get a feel of a grander room. The lacquered table and the contemporary chandelier bring the room up-to date, whilst it still feels slightly old fashioned—the rug, the shapes of the chair legs and so on. The mirrored buffet here is wall mounted—like the one above—and it sits well out of the way, offering a quite and non intrusive style of storage.
There is no hard and fast rule to say that your mirrored buffet has to be small. If you need more storage, simply go larger. This buffet is gorgeous, with the wood and the mirrors being interlaced and giving a unique pattern. It offers plenty of storage whilst looking very pretty. As we can see, the dark wood doesn't detract from the light that is clearly bounced off of the mirrors. It would sit well in a room with lighter decor to offset the dark of the wood.
We can see that this buffet is lacquered, giving it a reflective surface, despite it being in black. It has been paired with a modern mirror, which helps tie the silver of the buffet with the mirror. It shows how a traditional item can be modernised and fit easily in with a more contemporary home. It has a good level of storage in it, both internally and externally. Its length gives the top of the unit great scope for a variety of items, from drinks to photos, to sit on.
It doesn't always have to be about modern. A buffet is a traditional item and this particular one shows that perfectly. It would match a farmhouse dining table wonderfully. The natural tone of the wood is beautiful and would sit very well in anything from a glamorous dining room to a rustic country cottage.