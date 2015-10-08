Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creative corner shelves

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Fitted Furniture, Martin Greshoff Furniture Martin Greshoff Furniture Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Corners are a troublesome part of every room. How best to utilise an awkward space and maximise their potential? Just add shelves! Now the it's not 'dead space' and you have extra storage: win/win.

From a bookcase to simple shelving that houses those nick-nacks you like to have on display. From industrial style to traditional, and built-in to freestanding, there are a lot of options to consider. Fortunately, we've done the hard work by finding sourcing some of the best ideas for you so, relax and get inspired for your next interior design project!

Home office

Shelving, desk & ceiling slats Martin Greshoff Furniture Living roomShelves
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Shelving, desk & ceiling slats

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Lots of people work from home, or just want a space where they can work if need be. A home office is the perfect place to utilise an unused corner. This image shows very clearly just how corner wall shelves can really make a big impact on the smallest of spaces. The desk is compact to minimise the overall size too, and the shelves just add the much needed storage to such a space.

Beautiful books

Projects, Fifty Fifty Furniture Fifty Fifty Furniture Living roomShelves
Fifty Fifty Furniture

Projects

Fifty Fifty Furniture
Fifty Fifty Furniture
Fifty Fifty Furniture

Books are something that most of us have, and having a personal library can seem like a dream idea. But why not do something like this? Fifty Fifty have designed something that can certainly be achieved in most homes with a little bit of thought. It is a lovely way to use a corner and make the most use of the space. The shelves go all the way from the floor to the ceiling, creating lots of storage, as well as a lovely bookcase.

Hidden corners

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Corner wall shelves are not just for living rooms. Kitchens can be notoriously difficult when it comes to shelves in the corner. Cupboards can be awkward and often we are left with a cupboard we can't use or where things go and languish, never to be seen again. With the use of some clever shelving, we can fix this problem. This nifty little design pulls out and everything inside just pops put, giving easy access to everything.

Freestanding

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

On occasion, corner wall shelves can be difficult to achieve. This can be down to design issues or not wanting a permanent fixture. Bathrooms are the sort of place were freestanding furniture can really appeal, because when we decorate, it is easier to remove this type of furniture and update it with new items. Wood is a common material to use in bathrooms because it is neutral and natural. These shelve units are a brilliant solution to corner storage. They are slender and tall and would fit into any size of bathroom and in any corner.

Maximise space

Roman House Penthouse, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern bathroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House Penthouse

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Bathrooms do, of course, have inbuilt storage. This corner wall shelf has been built over the top of the toilet, where space is rarely used. By going all the way to the ceiling it offers a lovely storage solution for towels and so on. The dark wood is a lovely contrast to the marble effect walls too.

Country corner

Bathroom Cupboard Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Workshop Interiors

Bathroom Cupboard

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

We love this rustic looking corner shelf. It has a cupboard door to hide away the contents, and of course this is a personal choice and can always be left off should you wish it too.  The wallpaper has a country feel to it and makes us think of a cottage. The shelf unit is in a perfect place beside the door, as it would have otherwise been a dead space. It is a fabulous way to add much needed storage.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A very clever shelf

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

We think this corner wall shelf is marvellous. It is such a cunning way to make the most of the space we have available to us. Perfectly fitted to a modern town house, contemporary storage like this is the way forward. Using this corner, it is a well lit space with crisp clean lines, giving it a contemporary edge. 

Beautiful boudoir

Alcoves, Arthan Furniture Arthan Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards
Arthan Furniture

Alcoves

Arthan Furniture
Arthan Furniture
Arthan Furniture

A bedroom is a place where storage is always needed. Not all of us have the luxury or the space for a walk in wardrobe, meaning all the space we have is at a premium. This images shows just how well this corner has been used with wall shelves. Not only that, the space has managed to fit in two drawers, giving even more storage options. There is so much space here that it hasn't even all been filled up!

Attic appeal

Attic room cupboards & shelves Martin Greshoff Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Attic room cupboards & shelves

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Many people convert attics to utilise all of their home space. This can make for some tricky angles when it comes to interior design. This corner is one such space where it could easily be neglected or forgotten. Having a wall shelf purpose built will really breathe life into the room. It is made to suit your own needs and will hold a massive variety of objects. A perfect solution to any odd corner.

Get industrial

homify Living roomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the use of reclaimed and recycled materials at homily. These shelves by Inspirit show just how well this can work. Designed as corner wall shelves to maximise the space, they look wonderful. The style is industrial, but would work well in a lot of interior designs because of the sheer simplicity of the look. They use every bit of available space, which is perfect for smaller apartments where we need all the space we can get.

Antique mirrored sideboards

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks