Creative corner shelves

Corners are a troublesome part of every room. How best to utilise an awkward space and maximise their potential? Just add shelves! Now the it's not 'dead space' and you have extra storage: win/win.
From a bookcase to simple shelving that houses those nick-nacks you like to have on display. From industrial style to traditional, and built-in to freestanding, there are a lot of options to consider. Fortunately, we've done the hard work by finding sourcing some of the best ideas for you so, relax and get inspired for your next interior design project!
Lots of people work from home, or just want a space where they can work if need be. A home office is the perfect place to utilise an unused corner. This image shows very clearly just how corner wall shelves can really make a big impact on the smallest of spaces. The desk is compact to minimise the overall size too, and the shelves just add the much needed storage to such a space.
Books are something that most of us have, and having a personal library can seem like a dream idea. But why not do something like this? Fifty Fifty have designed something that can certainly be achieved in most homes with a little bit of thought. It is a lovely way to use a corner and make the most use of the space. The shelves go all the way from the floor to the ceiling, creating lots of storage, as well as a lovely bookcase.
Corner wall shelves are not just for living rooms. Kitchens can be notoriously difficult when it comes to shelves in the corner. Cupboards can be awkward and often we are left with a cupboard we can't use or where things go and languish, never to be seen again. With the use of some clever shelving, we can fix this problem. This nifty little design pulls out and everything inside just pops put, giving easy access to everything.
On occasion, corner wall shelves can be difficult to achieve. This can be down to design issues or not wanting a permanent fixture. Bathrooms are the sort of place were freestanding furniture can really appeal, because when we decorate, it is easier to remove this type of furniture and update it with new items. Wood is a common material to use in bathrooms because it is neutral and natural. These shelve units are a brilliant solution to corner storage. They are slender and tall and would fit into any size of bathroom and in any corner.
Bathrooms do, of course, have inbuilt storage. This corner wall shelf has been built over the top of the toilet, where space is rarely used. By going all the way to the ceiling it offers a lovely storage solution for towels and so on. The dark wood is a lovely contrast to the marble effect walls too.
We love this rustic looking corner shelf. It has a cupboard door to hide away the contents, and of course this is a personal choice and can always be left off should you wish it too. The wallpaper has a country feel to it and makes us think of a cottage. The shelf unit is in a perfect place beside the door, as it would have otherwise been a dead space. It is a fabulous way to add much needed storage.
We think this corner wall shelf is marvellous. It is such a cunning way to make the most of the space we have available to us. Perfectly fitted to a modern town house, contemporary storage like this is the way forward. Using this corner, it is a well lit space with crisp clean lines, giving it a contemporary edge.
A bedroom is a place where storage is always needed. Not all of us have the luxury or the space for a walk in wardrobe, meaning all the space we have is at a premium. This images shows just how well this corner has been used with wall shelves. Not only that, the space has managed to fit in two drawers, giving even more storage options. There is so much space here that it hasn't even all been filled up!
Many people convert attics to utilise all of their home space. This can make for some tricky angles when it comes to interior design. This corner is one such space where it could easily be neglected or forgotten. Having a wall shelf purpose built will really breathe life into the room. It is made to suit your own needs and will hold a massive variety of objects. A perfect solution to any odd corner.
We love the use of reclaimed and recycled materials at homily. These shelves by Inspirit show just how well this can work. Designed as corner wall shelves to maximise the space, they look wonderful. The style is industrial, but would work well in a lot of interior designs because of the sheer simplicity of the look. They use every bit of available space, which is perfect for smaller apartments where we need all the space we can get.