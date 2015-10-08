Creative corner shelves

Corners are a troublesome part of every room. How best to utilise an awkward space and maximise their potential? Just add shelves! Now the it's not 'dead space' and you have extra storage: win/win.

From a bookcase to simple shelving that houses those nick-nacks you like to have on display. From industrial style to traditional, and built-in to freestanding, there are a lot of options to consider. Fortunately, we've done the hard work by finding sourcing some of the best ideas for you so, relax and get inspired for your next interior design project!