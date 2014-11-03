Cosy textiles

With winter on our doorstep, slowly making an unwelcome appearance into our lives once again, we gradually stop venturing outside as much, choosing to curl up inside, avoiding at all costs, that initial smack of cold that winter likes to give us the moment we open the front door. Sometimes, no matter how much we turn the heating up, frost still builds up on the windows, and the cool air creeps inside without an invitation. The best remedy for this is undoubtedly warm and soft textiles, in the forms of blankets, rugs, linens, and pillows, that help warm our bodies and our minds, and give a warm visual feeling to the interior.

Not all fabrics are suited for colder days. Winter textiles need to be soft to touch, as we will be holding them close to our bodies! They must also be able to retain heat; wool being the perfect example. After all, this is how sheep stay warm during the cool months in the highlands! Colour also plays a large factor, whether we are conscious of it or not. Soft whites, tones of beige, and pale colour tones are naturally inviting to touch and wrap up in. Winter textiles also call for intricate patterns, and different weaving methods, for added texture and comfort. Pictures of winter-themed objects and animals also add a fun touch to the winter months; pictures of snow flakes, reindeer, Christmas trees and floral patterns all feature prominently in this style.