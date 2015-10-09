10 cladding ideas for bathrooms

Wall cladding is a great choice for any bathroom and can suit any budget. It is a very effective method of water-proofing the walls, whilst at the same time looking great. However, with a large variety of cladding styles and materials to choose from, it can often be difficult knowing which one is right for you.
Previously, wall cladding was made of plastics, but as it has evolved over the years to become available in many different materials. Cladding is not pricey and is a very easy to install and maintain. The range of options open up an entire world of design ideas, so that no matter the look you want to achieve in your bathroom, cladding can make it a reality. Have a look at these 10 great cladding ideas for you bathroom, below!
We love the modern appeal of this bathroom. It is very much all about the wooden look. From the base in the shower to under the sink, not to mention the wall cladding. The entire room is encased in it and it is mixed with a slate grey, that really makes it feel very contemporary. The cladding really offers a lovely texture to the room that makes it look incredible. Parts of the cladding stick out too, which really breaks up the look of the wall by not just being one straight edge.
Cladding has moved on so rapidly in recent years. As we can see in this image, it can really look like anything we want to too. Here it is in a stone effect, giving the walls a really stripped back and natural look. The bathroom looks like it has been carved into the stone. The light colour of the walls is the perfect partner to the darker wood on the sink vanity unit. They both work together in a harmonious partnership to help each other stand out.
With cladding we can really achieve any look that we want. If we want the look of wood, without actual wood, we can do that. In this photo that is exactly what has been achieved. The cladding covers everything and unites the whole bathroom, from the floor up. The cladding is clearly not real wood, but it does have the grain effect to give the same warm appeal that wood does. The difference here is that it is entirely water proof, easy to clean and it is simple to install.
A bathroom of minimalist appeal that has genuine wood cladding looks amazing. The addition of the installation by Jo Downs really give a much needed splash of colour. These fused glass fish are custom made and can be added to any cladding that you want. In this instance they really set the washed out white off. The blue of the fish and the bath work beautifully with the cladding to create this look.
If in doubt on what to do, we can always go Swedish. Here we can see that this room feels a little like a sauna. The room isn't a typical bathroom and the cladding just adds to the look and feel of everything. Because the windows are low down and the ceiling is lower than usual, the cladding actually helps here. By placing it up and down the way, rather than horizontally, it helps the room look higher than it actually is.
Is it a beach hut? It certainly looks like one and that is the effect this cladding has had on this bathroom. The wood on the walls has been whitewashed, but we can still see the natural colour of the wood coming through. The other wall is in a light blue, making this really feel like an actual beach hut, rather than a bathroom. Clever cladding can really change the look of an entire room.
It genuinely doesn't get much more contemporary than this bathroom. The lines could not be any more in sync with each other. Every part of the design of this room has been thought about, from the way the lights mirror the furniture below to the cladding on the wall. The dark brown on the walls offers a lovely change to the stark white of the rest of the bathroom, helping to break the space up visually. It also gives the feel of real timber making the room feel much more natural.
Everything we have seen so far has showcased cladding beautifully. Here we want to show how bathroom cladding can have the appearance of tiles. The wonderful use of modern technology mean that mosaic cladding—as in the image—is achievable. The design is a lovely focal point in the room and helps add an element of colour as well. The mosaic tiles look real and that is part of what makes them special.
Marble is a very costly material to have installed in any room. Yet, we love the look of it because it looks expensive and sophisticated. Cladding can offer the look without the addition of the expense. In this bathroom we can see that the cladding has been used on the walls, floor and even the bath panel. The darker greys throughout the pattern really add to the look of the bathroom and make it feel elegant.
When it comes to cladding, it can be very smooth. Sometimes we want some texture to give a visual impact. We can see here that this tile effect cladding offers just that. It surrounds this bath that has great views to the garden and it really helps the whole room come to life. It isn't quite as lively as other colourful mosaic tiles designs, but the colour scheme matches the rest of the bathroom perfectly.
Once you've found a style you like, you'll be ready to install cladding in your bathroom. Flipping through some ideabooks can be helpful, like this one here. With a certain mood in mind, you can then figure out bathroom wall cladding is used most often. Professionals will have the expertise to advise you but remember that every professional will have a different area of specialty, so it's best to know what you're going for right off the bat.
Let's check out the difference between bathrooms with a minimalistic, modern look and a vintage vibe — and it all comes down to wall cladding.
Here we have another marble-clad bathroom, but this example feels even more modern, luxe, and minimalistic. Are you into a modern look? Go for marble or plastic cladding for your bathroom. This looks best with a minimalistic style — no clutter here — which makes the marble stand out. With a dark counter and brown flooring, there's a lot of dimension. For an alternative, you could brighten marble cladding with white accents.
Here we have a beautiful, buttery yellow cladding on the walls with warm lights and neutral accents, giving this bathroom a true vintage feel. Wall cladding can make a huge difference in the way your bathroom looks to the eye, but also as a compliment to the rest of your home. Does your bathroom fit your style? If not, you may want to consider changing out the wall cladding and optimising your style.