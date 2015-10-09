10 cladding ideas for bathrooms

Wall cladding is a great choice for any bathroom and can suit any budget. It is a very effective method of water-proofing the walls, whilst at the same time looking great. However, with a large variety of cladding styles and materials to choose from, it can often be difficult knowing which one is right for you.

Previously, wall cladding was made of plastics, but as it has evolved over the years to become available in many different materials. Cladding is not pricey and is a very easy to install and maintain. The range of options open up an entire world of design ideas, so that no matter the look you want to achieve in your bathroom, cladding can make it a reality. Have a look at these 10 great cladding ideas for you bathroom, below!