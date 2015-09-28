Heavenly hot tub gazebos

There's only one thing better than treating yourself to a hot tub and enjoying a starlit spa and that's ensuring you can indulge, whatever the weather! We can't all be fortunate enough to live in countries that promise year-round clear skies and rain-free nights so, before purchasing your whirlpool, think ahead!

Take a look at these hot tub gazebo ideas and see if you could transform your garden whilst treating yourself to some much needed relaxation!