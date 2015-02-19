Fall in love with L-shaped house plans

With home plans being as varied and daring as they are these days, it can be difficult to know what style, shape or size house that you want. From U-shaped through to sunken bungalows that hide in hillsides, there is something for everyone and all budgets, but to really put the L into luxury, we don't think you can go wrong with L-shaped house plans.

The perfect combination of sociable living space and privacy, an L-shaped house or bungalow allows for a main body and an extra wing, making them not only a high-end installation, but adaptable for growing families. Take a look at these examples of houses, some of which even include L-shaped bedrooms), and see if you are excited by the possibility of building one yourself!



