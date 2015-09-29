Ambient LED outside lights

Nothing quite finishes an outside area like beautiful and complimentary lighting but, given how temperamental the weather can be, it's best to plan ahead and install fixtures that won't need replacing too regularly or short out at the first splash of rain! LED outside lights are perfect for al fresco areas that would benefit from reliable illumination and thanks to the variety of options available, can add extra style to already beautiful spots.
Take a look at these examples of LED outside lights and see if there is anything that may add the right ambience to your home, terrace or patio!
Gulkasen Architects have created an amazing space here, filled to the brim with gorgeous features, but what really helps to set it apart from other outdoor gathering spots is the use of complimentary LED outside lights. The fuchsia pink walls already bring a sense of fun and whimsy to this seating area and when combined with the almost tropical foliage, have a stunning natural warmth, but that won't light the way at night. Enter the fabulous lights that are wall mounted and subtle, yet still perfectly functional and with LED bulbs, a lack of easy access for maintenance won't ever be a problem.
A beautifully finished and wonderfully sleek outdoor area, we love what has been achieved through the installation of LED outside lights here. By opting to have equally spaced, minimal downlighters, the overall effect is stealthy and understated, helping not to detract from the stunning decking and careful landscaping. When outdoor areas are this well planned out and executed, it seems redundant not to light them in a sympathetic way that allows for 24 hour appreciation.
From the front, we can imagine that this house offers no clues as to the funky and imaginative terraced area that lies at the rear! The ideal location for entertaining, the covered patio area has been given a modern twist thanks to the use of LED outside lights in a vivid purple colour. Far from looking gaudy, the lights work well with the elegant dark wood flooring and natural brick walls and offer just the right amount of fun, as well as practicality. We can picture some extremely enjoyable evenings taking place here under the lights!
We utterly adore this super modern and incredibly stylish garden, complete with open pagoda, perfectly manicured topiaries and minimalist furniture. Clearly the owners love it just as much and have made the decision to light the area to perfection, so that it can be enjoyed at any time of day. LED outside lights are the perfect choice for the task in hand, offering stunning visibility, without the need for large fixtures or regular maintenance. Even better, LED lighting comes in such a myriad of colours that this warm orange glow brings a touch of the Mediterranean to a simply stunning garden space.
LED outside lights don't come much more beautiful or well positioned than these ones and thanks to LED installations being so hardy and low maintenance, awkward places on the façade can be illuminated as well as easy to reach spots. On a house as beautiful and impressive in stature as this one, opting to light the frontage adds not only glamour and elegance to an already amazing property, but also a feeling of security. Practical as well as aesthetically impressive, we love the effect that has been captured here.
LED outside lights are available in a huge variety of colours, which makes for endless installation possibilities. In essence, if you can imagine it then you can install it! This example is the perfect demonstration of exactly what is possible, with a stunning slice of violet and royal blue adding vibrant colour to an otherwise pared back and minimalist house. If these colours aren't to your taste, simply replace the bulbs with something more complimentary and create a different ambience with every combination. A kaleidoscope of options at your fingertips!
LED outside lights aren't exclusively designed to add beauty and dimension to a garden space, they can be installed for a purely perfunctory reason and still add instant aesthetic loveliness. Here we see simple white LED lights being used to light an impressive and eminently modern entrance and the pattern being created on the grey rendered wall is just stunning. Adding new geometry to an otherwise very boxy property, the lights help to break up the space, while welcoming visitors with a warm and inviting glow.
A heady mix of the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, the LED outside lights being used here are all working together perfectly to create a real backyard haven. With the bright white lights helping to make the peach render on the property façade pop and the vibrant pinks and purples giving the pool a lift, the overall effect is one of the ideal holiday home. Every day would really be a vacation if this was your home and we can picture many fun evenings being had on the terrace, illuminated by the dazzling light show.
We love how versatile and adaptable LED outside lights are. Not just suitable as wall mounted installations, LED lights can be added to other dynamic features, such as custom water fountains. We adore this striking Buddha piece that has been placed close to the entrance of an entirely stylish home and thanks to the clever lighting at play, it is a totally unavoidable and frankly, awe inspiring garden addition. Definitely a talking point, if this is the front garden, just imagine what the rest of the house is like. Amazing!
If you are lucky enough to have an entrance that is very different to the norm, why not really take the time to show it off by installing some LED outside lights? Perfectly weatherproof, they will not only help to showcase the unique facets of your home, they will bring a warmth that just cannot be imitated. This cavernous entrance is so unique that it's hard to imagine a way of improving it and yet, the honey-toned LED lights have managed effortlessly.
