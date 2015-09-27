Home From The Future

Here is one of the architects most unique expression of minimalist design. What's not to love about the unique blend of shapes and textures which form together to create an effect that only minimalist style homes can have. To maintain a minimalist aesthetic, the internal courtyard is made up of only concrete and grass, while above there's a small circle opening to allow sunlight to shine through.

Click the following link to see inside another minimalist inspired home: Pure White Perfection.