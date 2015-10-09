Inspirational kitchen ideas

No more is the kitchen simply the place where we prepare our meals and leave, but now they have become the main arteries of a family home and/or studio apartment. The kitchen is now a place where we socialise and are often incorporated with our main living spaces, such as our open-plan living and dining rooms. A well executed kitchen needs to be functional, have good storage and a clever design.

Below, we have selected 10 different styles of kitchens to help inspire your imagination. From country to modern, contemporary to classic, how a kitchen looks is completely up to you and is dependant on your budget, space and your own personal taste. Important is that your kitchen is styled and designed to suit your exact needs and if you have any questions, it is always worth seeking a professional that can answer any structural or aesthetic questions you may have.