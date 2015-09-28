The Grey Gatsby House

Displaying a compelling blend of traditional elegance and contemporary edge, this humble residence's surprisingly spacious dimensions offer an outstanding setting for the young owners. Only recently refurbished, it's difficult not to appreciate the thoughtfulness and innovative design aspects introduced by the design team from in2home. They have ensured that the interiors embrace a sense of harmony, perfectly balancing the space accommodating grand communal areas, 2 bedrooms, and modern washing areas. Intrigued? Well, continue reading to see inside this surprising home.
The building stands as a beautifully balanced concert within its quaint village surrounds. A fresh coat of paint and the restoration of the timber framing has helped bring the house back to its former glory. Inside this building you'd be surprised to learn that there are in fact two separate residences. Today, we will be looking inside the 69sqm apartment that has been formed during the recent renovations.
As we enter the apartment, we are struck by the wonderful period character and the dark timber flooring that define the gracious living room. There's a sense of simplicity to the décor which aims to embrace the combined form and textures of the chosen finishes and pieces. Notice how the large windows frame the room to ensure the space is sun-drenched all throughout the day time.
The superbly appointed kitchen with shining timber cabinetry and stone top benches is truly spectacular. We love the choice of materials which have been chosen to create a warm, yet contemporary atmosphere. Top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures integrate seamlessly amongst the cabinetry—highlighting the attention to detail that in2home ensure.
Close and intimate would best describes the arrangement in the dining area. There's an intriguing mix of styles in this space including: a contemporary dining table made from ply wood, an antique clock, an industrial hanging light, and the classical painting on the wall.
The history of the building has been retained so that the owners can appreciate the past life the building once had. In this photograph, we see inside the hallway whose interior is dominated by exposed brick. Its raw texture contrasts curiously with the smooth wood of the furniture, and we love the antique sewing machine which is a great way to complement this unique pathway.
Up the stairs in the attic is the beautiful and spacious master bedroom. The room reflects the finest in contemporary refinement through every exceptionally generous dimension. The room is complement with gloriously sunshine thanks to the generous window above the bed.
A floating toilet unit with dual flush system, timber surfaces, styled ceramic wash basin, zoned heating and cooling, all fulfil the modern needs within the bathroom.
Equally spectacular in scale is the main bathroom which as been impeccably appointed with top of the line features to ensure that morning wash is one of the highlights of the day. Look no further than the walk in shower unit that boasts a huge amount of floor space that is covered by stone tiling. This detail is functional as well as aesthetically pleasing as the shower can be a place where injuries can occur. The chosen stone tile has small ridges in the design to ensure that the wet surface is not dangerous.
Overall, it has been a wonderful refurbishment by in2home who have shown how a traditional building can be introduced with contemporary style to create a wonderful new home.
