Extreme Home Makeover!

Here in this image we can finally see the exterior of the house after the extreme makeover from our architects. This is undoubtedly a really unusual and unique home!

A particular set of specific skills from the architects helped create a modern house that definitely stands out from other buildings in the area. The combinations of grey and natural wood hues are a perfect blend, which emphasise the character of this remarkable dwelling.

Without a doubt we can easily say that the entire façade of this house is very original. The juxtaposition of textures has created an unusual composition, made possible thanks to the use of shale stone. Plates were piled one centimetre apart, making the entire façade look even more interesting. Visible in the picture is the glazing, which ensures adequate access to sunlight for the entire interior. This house is definitely a residence that makes you want to live there!