Extreme Home Makeover!

Have you ever wondered how individuals drastically change a house whilst retaining an original structure and end up creating an unrecognisable dwelling? Here at homify our experts have decided to dispel any doubts you may have with this small and intriguing house. We have decided to take a closer look at this stunningly spectacular building, which is nothing short of breathtaking! This beautiful design is full of finesse and proves nothing is impossible.
Those responsible for the implementation of this amazing home makeover are architects from Germany, Rathscheck Schiefer und Dach-Systeme ZN der Wilh. Werhahn KG Neuss. We won't keep you in suspense, take a look, below, and see how brilliantly our experts have renovated this home!
The house was built in 1947 and is comprised of 80 square meters. There is no doubt in our minds that its walls could tell more than one story! The shape and form of the house is very classical, and quite typical for dwellings created during that time. In 2009 it was sold, with the new residents deciding to infuse it with a fresh vibe and atmosphere. They contacted our architects who, with great enthusiasm, took on the task of a total overhaul and transformation of the residence.
During the first phase of the work, the interior has been enhanced with an additional room. This was necessary to ensure that residents can enjoy a spacious house, which is dominated by an airy, open feel. Our experts have made every effort to meet the high demands of the owners, carefully preparing the entire project based on their strict guidelines. The completed work on this intriguing and unique home has certainly brought them considerable enjoyment and satisfaction. With each milestone, the home became a transformed masterpiece, until finally the finished project exceeded their expectations. Take a peek for yourself, and scroll down to see more of this remarkable building.
Here in this image we can finally see the exterior of the house after the extreme makeover from our architects. This is undoubtedly a really unusual and unique home!
A particular set of specific skills from the architects helped create a modern house that definitely stands out from other buildings in the area. The combinations of grey and natural wood hues are a perfect blend, which emphasise the character of this remarkable dwelling.
Without a doubt we can easily say that the entire façade of this house is very original. The juxtaposition of textures has created an unusual composition, made possible thanks to the use of shale stone. Plates were piled one centimetre apart, making the entire façade look even more interesting. Visible in the picture is the glazing, which ensures adequate access to sunlight for the entire interior. This house is definitely a residence that makes you want to live there!
As we get a bird's eye view and take a peek from the top of the entire house, you cannot help but be delighted. Moreover, the structure of the house certainly catches the eye. Our experts even considered creating a special garden. Other houses in the area very clearly do not emanate such chic vibes as the design of this striking architecturally designed home. Siberian larch and stone slabs of shale add interest and really are the perfect combination.
The combination of natural wood with stone slate makes the whole structure radiate harmony, with these two elements fitting together perfectly. Very visible in the image, it is worth noting that the use of such materials gives a bold modern dimension to this project. If you are at the stage of creating your own four walls—let this inspire a solution. Without a doubt, the final result will positively surprise you!
For one last look at this amazing building, we see how the architects have showed great skill and creativity by creating such an original and unique house. There is no doubt that the dwelling now looks very fresh and modern, with the old building feeling no more than a memory. With the updated abode, family members can now enjoy a new space that will serve them for many years.
