Amazing large corner shelves

Jasmin Greene
Casa M, monovolume architecture + design


A shelf is an important part to any room. A shelf will add not only design but function as well as it is a great place to display decorative items. Why be ordinary with shelving options? Instead, add an amazing large corner shelf. Corners are often wasted areas of a room, but there is no need to loose valuable space when there can be a really creative shelf in its place instead. Go big or go home with these amazing large corner shelf ideas.

Floating shelves galore

Projects, Fifty Fifty Furniture
Fifty Fifty Furniture

Projects

Fifty Fifty Furniture
Fifty Fifty Furniture
Fifty Fifty Furniture

For a truly amazing large corner shelf design, try these multiple floating shelves. The shelves here literally make the room so interesting and unique. There are multiple shelves that start at about mid wall height and travel all the way up to the ceiling. The shelves are floating shelves, which gives a very modern and hip look. Finally the shelves are white, against a white wall which makes them very chic, bright and airy but also makes it seem like the books are floating themselves, a very cool effect.

Industrial and plentiful

Regal in Graustufen, Tuba Design
Tuba Design

Tuba Design
Tuba Design
Tuba Design

This amazing large corner shelf unit is perfect for an industrial styled room. The shelves are made of metal and are super slim and slick, not taking up too much space. There are so many shelves, that start near the floor and travel all the way to the ceiling. This unit is the perfect office accessory to store books and other items. Finally the shelf unit has a matching desk attached to it, also very slender and sleek, the perfect companion to any industrial styled office space.

Built in greatness

Shelving, desk & ceiling slats, Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Shelving, desk & ceiling slats

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

What is better than a built in shelf? Not much! This amazing large corner shelf unit is built in greatness. The shelves are built into the corner of a really unique wall. The wall is a slate green colour, which is a great colour for a room and really stands out. The shelves are a wood colour, matching the gorgeous dark wood floors of the room. The shelves are plentiful, and start at the bottom of the wall, traveling to the ceiling. There are so many options for storing books, and decorative pieces. This amazing large corner shelf unit takes this room overboard with cool design.

Minimalist fashion

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Looking for minimalist design but still want an amazing large corner shelf? This is the perfect piece. The shelf unit consists of sleek, metal bars with thin pieces of wood for the shelf. The unique part about this unit is the spacing of the shelves. There is equal spacing both on the top and bottom of the unit, but the center of the unit has a wider space. This is perfect for displaying larger items such as vases and other decorative pieces. Overall, this is a great corner shelf unit for those who love minimalist fashion.

Unique shape perfection

Attic room cupboards & shelves, Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Attic room cupboards & shelves

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Working with a unique shape and don't want it to go to waste? This amazing large corner shelf unit works with what could be a difficult space and makes it highly functional. The shelf unit has multiple areas for storage, including small shelves around the top. On the left side, with the slanted wall, the shelves follow this slant so there is no wasted space. At the center there is the perfect space for a television. Bonus points for the additional storage at the bottom with the glass shelves and cabinetry.

Wall of shelves

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dream of having a floor to ceiling shelving unit, so high that a ladder is necessary to reach the top? Pretty cool, right? This amazing large corner shelf unit is full of character and personality. It is made of a rich, deep brown coloured wood that is a nice contrast against the white walls and window. The shelves are quite plentiful, and are perfect squares in shape and size. Traveling from floor to ceiling, the ladder adds a really funky touch of style to this corner. This will definitely be a memorable piece in any home. 

White focal point

Casa M, monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design

monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design

This room is bright and airy, and the amazing corner shelf unit helps achieve this look. The unit is so large that it literally takes up the entire wall. The floor to ceiling shelves create an amazing wall of storage, perfect for books and decorative items. Let's not forget the ladder, such a cool addition of design, as well as being functional for that top shelf of course. This contemporary room is made so much more cooler because of this amazing large corner shelf unit.

Traditional style

Reforma integral de vivienda en Madrid, Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid

Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid

For a sweet, country cottage styled room, this amazing large corner shelf unit is a win. The style of this room is very welcoming and relaxing. The shelf unit goes a long with this theme. The unit is made of a light coloured wood, that is seen throughout the rest of the room in the furniture and finishes. The shelves start at about waist length and travel almost up to the ceiling, creating a lot of space for display. Here, the shelves are used to show decorative items such as porcelain plates and pots, which adds to the overall theme of this room.

For more inspiration, check out: Bauhaus-inspired shelving systems

Ceilings and partitions that WOW!
What style large corner shelf better suits your home? Let us know in the comments.

