Amazing large corner shelves

For a sweet, country cottage styled room, this amazing large corner shelf unit is a win. The style of this room is very welcoming and relaxing. The shelf unit goes a long with this theme. The unit is made of a light coloured wood, that is seen throughout the rest of the room in the furniture and finishes. The shelves start at about waist length and travel almost up to the ceiling, creating a lot of space for display. Here, the shelves are used to show decorative items such as porcelain plates and pots, which adds to the overall theme of this room.

