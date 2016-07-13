Your browser is out-of-date.

​8 heart-melting rustic kitchens for your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
The rustic design style is a look that is not going away anytime soon – and why would anyone want it to? It places a striking emphasis on rugged, natural beauty while embracing nature-inspired textures, earthy colours, and an organic warmth.

But luckily this style comprises a number of looks, from a dark and more traditional design to the more contemporary rustic look that has emerged over the past few years – so we know that this is one style that aims to please.

Let’s take a look at some examples of how the rustic style has helped to beautify the heart of any home – the kitchen.

1. A clean and creamy palette

NOSTRE REALIZZAZIONI - cucine in muratura/taverne, SALM Caminetti SALM Caminetti Rustic style kitchen Marble
Although a good dose of rustic timber can usually be found in a rustic space, it doesn’t always rule the show. Here, tranquil creams take control of the colour palette as they beautifully fill up the countertop surfaces.

2. A culinary corner

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style kitchen
No need to dedicate hectares of flooring to your kitchen. Here, this rustic-style culinary corner gently beautifies the area underneath the staircase and loft and still manages to present ample spaces for working and moving. 

Seeking some expert kitchen planners? Have a look at our range of professionals!

3. Centre stage

Iroko worksurface Bordercraft Rustic style kitchen
There is just something striking about a kitchen island – a nice, big surface where you can do a range of chores from cutting and cooking to slicing and serving.

Here, an island with a charming wooden top extends beautifully into a dining area, ensuring the diners get a front row seat of that culinary experience.

4. A hint of coolness

homify Rustic style kitchen
Who says it’s all about earth tones in the rustic kitchen?

This design brings in a delicate touch of sky blue for the counters and gets away with it most stylishly. The fact that it is surrounded by both light and darker neutrals makes it even more striking, of course.

5. Adding some fun

Bert and May Box, Cs photography Cs photography Rustic style kitchen
We know that the kitchen is first and foremost a work zone but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with its design.

In our example, above, a geometric pattern takes centre stage, skilfully contrasting with the rustic wooden surfaces, and also injecting a stylish black-on-white contrast into the culinary zone.

6. Light and bright

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style kitchen
If clean and tranquil neutrals are more your style, then of course the rustic look can work for your space too. Just see how light and bright this space looks above, with the clean-toned walls, ceilings and cabinetry that gently offset with the mocha-brown tones of the counters and floorboards.

One is almost too afraid to spill anything in this gentle toned kitchen.

7. A fabulous focal point

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Black
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that crisp white butler’s sink, which tastefully announces its presence while contrasting brilliantly with the raw and patterned look of the timber. 

And we can’t imagine any other colour looking as perfect as that charcoal tone in this particular kitchen.

8. The “good morning” kitchen

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
When you want your kitchen to say “good morning” in a cheery voice, better opt for some jovial colours and décor then – like this honeybee yellow, which charmingly helps us enter a new day (along with a strong cup of coffee, of course). 

Whites, caramel browns and stainless steel silvers turn out to be the ideal tones to make that happy yellow stand out even more. 

Seeking something lighter? Then take a look at these: 27 Tricks To Guarantee A Dazzling White kitchen.

Before and After: Boring Balcony Becomes Bewitching
Which kitchen would look perfect in your home?

