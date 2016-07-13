​8 heart-melting rustic kitchens for your home

The rustic design style is a look that is not going away anytime soon – and why would anyone want it to? It places a striking emphasis on rugged, natural beauty while embracing nature-inspired textures, earthy colours, and an organic warmth.
But luckily this style comprises a number of looks, from a dark and more traditional design to the more contemporary rustic look that has emerged over the past few years – so we know that this is one style that aims to please.
Let’s take a look at some examples of how the rustic style has helped to beautify the heart of any home – the kitchen.
Although a good dose of rustic timber can usually be found in a rustic space, it doesn’t always rule the show. Here, tranquil creams take control of the colour palette as they beautifully fill up the countertop surfaces.
No need to dedicate hectares of flooring to your kitchen. Here, this rustic-style culinary corner gently beautifies the area underneath the staircase and loft and still manages to present ample spaces for working and moving.
Seeking some expert kitchen planners? Have a look at our range of professionals!
There is just something striking about a kitchen island – a nice, big surface where you can do a range of chores from cutting and cooking to slicing and serving.
Here, an island with a charming wooden top extends beautifully into a dining area, ensuring the diners get a front row seat of that culinary experience.
Who says it’s all about earth tones in the rustic kitchen?
This design brings in a delicate touch of sky blue for the counters and gets away with it most stylishly. The fact that it is surrounded by both light and darker neutrals makes it even more striking, of course.
We know that the kitchen is first and foremost a work zone but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with its design.
In our example, above, a geometric pattern takes centre stage, skilfully contrasting with the rustic wooden surfaces, and also injecting a stylish black-on-white contrast into the culinary zone.
If clean and tranquil neutrals are more your style, then of course the rustic look can work for your space too. Just see how light and bright this space looks above, with the clean-toned walls, ceilings and cabinetry that gently offset with the mocha-brown tones of the counters and floorboards.
One is almost too afraid to spill anything in this gentle toned kitchen.
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that crisp white butler’s sink, which tastefully announces its presence while contrasting brilliantly with the raw and patterned look of the timber.
And we can’t imagine any other colour looking as perfect as that charcoal tone in this particular kitchen.
When you want your kitchen to say “good morning” in a cheery voice, better opt for some jovial colours and décor then – like this honeybee yellow, which charmingly helps us enter a new day (along with a strong cup of coffee, of course).
Whites, caramel browns and stainless steel silvers turn out to be the ideal tones to make that happy yellow stand out even more.
Seeking something lighter? Then take a look at these: 27 Tricks To Guarantee A Dazzling White kitchen.