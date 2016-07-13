Antique brick house with classy interiors

A detached house is a great starting point for any extension as you don't have to worry too much about blending with neighbouring property styles.
However, what we see today is a superbly subtle, understated but hugely impactful extension that you really have to scrutinise to realise it's a new addition. That's the genius of symbiotic design!
When you see inside, we know you'll be thinking about something similar for your home.
Let's be honest and say there doesn't seem to be much to see here, right? Well, technically that is true but that's because the new extension has been so perfectly blended wit the rest of the home. Look again and you'll see that the right-hand side lower area is a little fresher than that rest.
By matching with the existing styling, the new addition really does join seamlessly but wait until we get inside and see just how dramatically it has altered the feel of the space. The architects knew exactly what they were hoping to achieve!
We did warn you that this space had been dramatically changed on the inside but we bet you couldn't have predicted just how incredible it would be, could you? By adding the extra section, this entire ground-floor kitchen and dining area has been opened up exponentially, which now also features an added living room!
What would already have been a wonderfully roomy kitchen/diner has become a totally magnificent open-plan ground-floor and the finish and colours are perfection. It's cosy yet fresh and bright all at the same time, making it ideal for families.
The pale walls, luxe sofa and daring soft furnishings make a real statement about who lives here and we can tell they're a family that loves adventure and home comforts in equal measure. And why not? By adding the living room section to the space, a wonderful family vibe has been created, allowing everyone to be in the same space all the time but not under each other's feet.
The amount of light pouring in is extraordinary, thanks to skylights and standard glazing. Just imagine how fun it must be to be able to chat to whomever is cooking whilst you lounge on the sofa!
This house was traditional from the outside but come into this incredible open-plan room and you are dazzled. The modern touches and funky colour schemes don't so much confuse, as make us really intrigued about the rest of the house.
You could easily be forgiven for assuming that a standard white kitchen would have been put in place in a new extension but the audacious use of vibrant turquoise is driving us wild. It looks perfect with the designer radiators, retro bar stools and ethnic art scattered around the space. An unusual combination that really works!
With these new open-plan design schemes, we often see certain areas being given less space and focus in a bid to make more of the kitchen, for example. However, here we see a gentle balance between relaxing in the den area, cooking for pleasure in the kitchen and eating together in the dining section. The flow is so natural that you feel as if you could simply float between functions.
The wicker and wood offer a gentle touch of natural materials that perfectly contrast with the modern turquoise and, with soft neutrals everywhere else, this is not only a large space for a happy family but also a calm, stunning area for stylish homeowners!
