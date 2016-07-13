Your browser is out-of-date.

19 ground-breaking garden paths you need to see!

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
Prepare to get your landscapers of choice on the phone as we have found some amazing garden paths to show you, which will undoubtedly get your inspiration and creativity flowing.

Now that the weather is a whole lot warmer and drier, it's the perfect time to get out into your garden to do some maintenance or updating. If your path has long been a disappointment, now's the time to make amends!

1. Variations on a colour theme look great for garden paths. This one is very 50 shades of grey!

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

2. Shape variations look great so mix rectangular slabs with pebbles for the infill. What a fantastic look

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd

Night time in the Garden

3. Don't panic that a garden path needs to be a big expense as simple shingle can work wonderfully well, especially between beds

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
homify

​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

4. Wooden decking isn't only for terraces as you can create incredible garden paths with shaped segments

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

Communal Gardens, London

5. Sometimes, the simpler the better. For large transitional areas, look for a low-cost, pretty material, such as small stone shingle

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern garden
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

6. Mix up your textures for a really eye-catching design. Pebbles with super smooth slabs and natural wood looks incredible!

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

7. For a simple weekend DIY project, think about a paving slab path. The materials are reasonably priced and, when pieced together, look amazing

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

8. A little crazy paving never hurt anyone and we love these random slabs nestled in the grass

Smoking Pavilion Gianni Botsford Architects Modern garden
Gianni Botsford Architects

Smoking Pavilion

9. As stylish as a Mondrian painting, this exemplar path is all sorts of stunning! Best call in the professionals for something this picture perfect…

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

10. We always think that garden paths should actually lead somewhere so this curved brick weave path is great and runs all the way up to a hideaway cabin

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

11. In an English country garden, your cobbled path can get a little overshadowed by bustling borders. That's no bad thing but keep it pressure washed to stop it from becoming slippery

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden

12. When you need a little more peace in your garden, add some pale pebbles and small slabs as pathways

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

13. For a perfectly finished path, take the time to add a cemented brick edge. It will make everything look much neater and increase longevity

Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
Cornus Garden Design

Serene Gravel Garden

14. Garden paths don't have to run in a straight line so go as crazy as you like. letting your plants dictate your movement

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

15. Aesthetics are important but function should reign supreme. Ensure your path runs from the house, all the way through your garden. You want to reach all your favourite plants, don't you?

Porthcothan Responsive Home, Innes Architects Innes Architects Modern garden
Innes Architects

Porthcothan Responsive Home

16. Blink and you could miss this path thanks to the perfect colour matching of the shingle and slabs. What a great idea for a subtle but functional addition!

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

17. Even in the shade, your garden path can sparkle if you use pretty colours. We love these soft greys and creams!

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

18. If your garden path runs along the edge and you think it's a bit dull, liven it up with some adjacent shrubbery! Though this grey patchwork path is anything but dull. Just look at the finish!

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

19. There really aren't any rules when it comes to garden paths so focus on giving yourself access to all your borders and let your imagination run wild. We love this lawn-interrupting design!

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Things You Need To Create The Best British Summer Garden.

Antique brick house with classy interiors
Which of these paths did you like best?

