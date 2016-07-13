Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: Boring Balcony Becomes Bewitching

press profile homify press profile homify
2 QM BALKON IM KAROVIERTEL, HAMBURG, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
What can you do with less than two square metres of space? You'd be forgiven for thinking not a lot, as that's exactly what we would have said before we saw today's absolutely incredible balcony transformation.

We literally had no idea that such a small space could become so beautiful, functional and lusted after! Let's take a look and see if you join us in our unreserved coveting of a beautiful slice of outdoor paradise.

Before: Looks like a balcony

This looks like a balcony, is a balcony and does all the things you would expect a balcony to do. However, it's nothing special, is it?

Bare metal railings, a concrete base and plastic chairs aren't exactly making this the hottest spot in town. With a client that wanted a space to enjoy their morning coffee and weekend barbecues asking for improvements, the architects in charge had their work cut out.

Before: The transformation begins

We can already tell something beautiful is on the horizon with the drab concrete base being covered with pretty wooden decking panels.

Warmer in an instant, this floor really helps to make the most of the sunny position and if this can make such a big difference, just wait until you see everything else that was done!

After: Are you kidding us?

Admit it, you want this balcony so much! We don't even know where to begin, except to say this is truly exceptional. The wooden floor looks beautiful, the neat bench seat is an inspired use of space, the table is a phenomenal addition and the little barbecue area tips us over the edge. It's a good job those (now beautifully striped and enclosed) safety rails are there to stop us having a fall!

Making the absolute most of this petite garden space, we are utterly in love with this al fresco, monochrome dream.

After: A cook's paradise

We don't even need a balcony to steal this idea as this is just lovely for a terrace or patio. A little utensil and herb station would make summer barbecues a total dream. However, in this spot it really makes the most of a tiny area, whilst also putting those railings to good use.

We don't know if we'd ever want to venture back into the kitchen if we had this set up!

After: Do look down!

It's easy to think that this balcony is far larger than it actually is. Take a look from above and you can appreciate just how small the dimensions still are. It's staggering to think that so much has been crammed into such a small space and how functional and roomy everything has remained.

We know that the client must be enjoying coffee here every single morning and barbecues long into the evening and we can't help admitting how jealous we are!

For more beautiful home additions, take a look at this Ideabook: Balcony Balcony Wherefore Art Thou, Balcony?

Are you feeling inspired to beautify your little balcony?

