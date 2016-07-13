Make your home feel cozy with 13 ways

Imagine that you've bought your first house and now you want to fill it with all the little trinkets, accessories and nick-nacks that will really make it a home. Where do you start?

You don't want to fill your new space with clutter and an interior designer might be an expense that you can't justify right now. So, how do you strike the right balance as you slowly create your dream home?

We have the answers for you! Take a look at our must-haves for a cosy home and see which you need to add to your property for that perfect lived-in look.