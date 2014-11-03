Sports at home

Sport is in our blood. Every one of us loves some form of sport in our own unique way. Whether is its playing sport, watching live sport, coaching, betting, or simply watching the weekend highlight reel, sport is all around us. As technology and our busy lifestyles hinder us from spending time outdoors, it may seem hard to stay active, and to stay involved in some sort of sporting activity. Be it team or individual sports, it is essential for our health and well-being to be active, and to be socially involved in a sporting club or group. With so many sports fans displaying such passion for their beloved pastime or favourite team, it is only natural that this passion is going to shine through in our homes. Today we would like to explore some ways others have introduced their sporting fervor into their spaces, to keep the passion strong, and to entice children to stay active and social.
Skiing and snowboarding have become much more popular in recent years, as the cost of international flights become more affordable to the masses, and package holidays to the alps become more readily available. No longer is an alpine holiday reserved for the rich and famous. The Austrian state of Tyrol is a well known European skiing hot spot, offering great quality snow, easy to get to resort towns, and a range of accommodation from affordable shared accommodation, to palatial chalets fit for skiing gods. So, why not plan an alpine getaway this winter? Whether you are a seasoned mountain goer, or a first timer on the slopes, either way, the feeling of sliding down a snow covered mountain is one everybody needs to experience.
Fussball, much like snooker and pool, may not be seen as a sport by many. Either way, it is a fun past time, and if it helps us to have a good time with friends and family, then there is no harm in enjoying a game or two. This lavish fussball table however is not suited to a pub or bar, but rather, an extravagant family home. Made from glass and steel, this table demands attention and exudes class.
Some of you may think snooker and pool are not sports. Well, by definition, a sport is a physically activity governed by a set of rules or customs, often engaged in competitively. Although not physical in an endurance sense, these sports require dexterity and patience. The best part about these sports is they can be enjoyed at home (or at the pub!) in all weather situations, and are a great way to socialise and come together with friends.
Swimming has many known health benefits, from increased blood circulation, better breathing, all while working every muscle in your body, with no impact on joints. It is also simply lots of fun. While the weather allows, make the most of outdoor pools, be it at home or elsewhere.
Fishing is a great way to get outdoors, for those of us who don't want too much physical strain! Britain, and of course Europe in general, both have a multitude of great fishing hot spots, from inland waterways to coastal towns and villages with great beach and deep sea fishing. These fishing inspired decorations are reminiscent of a Mediterrainin fishing village, with anglers out in the morning, having fun catching the days lunch.
This image is an often rare insight to the lives of famous sports stars, with this home belonging to a prominent premiership footballer. The modern design features neutral tones and glass, and includes a lavish tropical home aquarium. We love the playful take on the island, with 'Ireland' printed on top; maybe a a slight hint towards where this footballer is from?