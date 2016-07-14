Sneaky ways to maximise your small living space

Contrary to how it may feel, a small room (or home) is not the end of the world. It is simply a matter of approaching the layout, furniture and décor in a creative manner to make optimum use of that little legroom.
On the other hand, if it’s clutter that’s the problem, you have only yourself to blame – but that, too, can be overcome with the right attitude.
And, as always, homify is here to help! Let’s take a look at seven ways in which to maximise a small living space.
Is that massive couch that’s taking up an entire living room really the best option? Can’t you swap it for a smaller, classic sofa, or two armchairs? And how about bringing in a coffee table / TV stand with drawers to help with storage?
What is the point of having a small kitchen, dining space and living room if you can barely move in them? Those three cramped rooms can become one comfortably spacious area with the removal of a few walls, transforming your interiors into an open, communal area with so much more potential.
Need an architect? How about an interior designer, plumber, or landscape artist? Check out the amazing range of professionals we have here on homify.
If it’s not being used, it has no use. That means everything in your home, from the tiniest cupboard to the slimmest corner, needs to help with space-saving or storage enhancements.
Look at our beautiful example, above: what was once an empty cupboard has been transformed into a charming, home-made nook, perfect for a display area, a seating spot while reading, or even a bookcase once a few shelves get added into the mix.
Speaking of shelves… running out of legroom doesn’t mean you have to start giving stuff away (although that is on your to-do list if your space is cramped and cluttered). Rather opt for using that vertical space to help you out with some storage – by adding shelves to the walls.
Your book collection, those keepsakes you’ve collected from your travels, your mother’s crockery set, the kids’ sports trophies… there are so many possibilities when it comes to shelves in a home!
Whether it’s your car keys, the post, or your coat, there is a place for everything – and no, it is not on top of the coffee table or over the chairs.
We understand that some of the clutter elements in your home can’t be tossed out (i.e. your keys), so for these features you need to invest in a proper storage place. Small, organised cupboards and drawers are the answer. Invest in a beautiful sideboard or credenza (even a hat stand) and commit to keeping your clutter in check.
No, we’re not talking about shoving that sofa in a closet after the guests leave, but there are numerous furniture items that can be stored out of sight when not in use.
Bean bag chairs and poufs, for example, are perfect: they are comfy, yet they are also easily movable, which means it’s no trouble sticking them inside a closet or cupboard once some space needs to be cleared up.
You can’t go wrong with floor-to-ceiling techniques: it draws the eyes upwards, making your space feel more grand and expansive. Bear in mind that a high ceiling is a bonus in this regard.
So, when seeking space for storage, mirrors, or wall art, feel free to go upwards – just stop before it reaches the clutter phase!
We know what’s important, which is why we are helping you with some tips for your: Wine Storage.