Sneaky ways to maximise your small living space

Contrary to how it may feel, a small room (or home) is not the end of the world. It is simply a matter of approaching the layout, furniture and décor in a creative manner to make optimum use of that little legroom.

On the other hand, if it’s clutter that’s the problem, you have only yourself to blame – but that, too, can be overcome with the right attitude.

And, as always, homify is here to help! Let’s take a look at seven ways in which to maximise a small living space.