Your beginner's guide to kitchen renovations

Whether the family is branching out, you have begun to experiment with more intricate recipes that require lots more space for prepping, or you just feel like a change of scenery, we all get to that point in life where our kitchen’s space just isn’t up to scratch anymore. And when a change is in order, such as to introduce more dining space, storage areas, or just general legroom, you know homify is always one stylish step ahead of the curve.
But it’s not as easy as picking up a sledgehammer or starting drilling – some careful planning is crucial to enjoying a stylish and practical kitchen afterwards. That is why we are bringing you these six steps that are necessary when planning that kitchen makeover.
Let’s take it from the top!
To know where you’re going, first you must know where you are – and in this case, it includes precise measurements of your current kitchen space. So, get those blueprints of your house for an exact number, or measure the space yourself.
With your current sizes in hand, your renovation / makeover planning will be much easier and practical.
Whether you opt to bring in a professional interior designer or make use of those leftover skills from art school, you first need to put on paper (or on screen) what you want to achieve. Thus, start drawing up what you envision for your new kitchen: a kitchen island here, some new cabinets over there, and how about changing up the flooring while we’re at it?
This is where the measurements from step 1 are coming in handy!
Nothing in life is free – except trouble. But for everything else, you will need some financial assistance, which is why some budgeting is in order for your kitchen revamp.
Labour, materials, electrical re-wiring – the list will differ depending on what changes need to happen, but it doesn’t change the fact some compensation will be required in the end.
And just to be smart, make sure your planning comes in under budget in case some unforeseen expenses occur.
The majority of kitchen renovations include adding more space, which is again why your measurements from step 1 are important. How are you going to plan for those new shelves / storage cupboards / appliances if you don’t know the dimensions of your current kitchen?
Whether it’s adding a pantry shelf for the canned soup or inserting a new dishwasher, a certain amount of space is required to ensure a comfortable and practical kitchen. So, unless you relish the chance of crawling or stretching every time you need an appliance or food product, better put some effort into this space-planning step.
If adding space to your kitchen or breaking out a wall is part and parcel of that renovation, how will it affect the surrounding rooms? Will the adjoining bathroom be made smaller? Do you have extra space to spare on the adjacent terrace?
Or is it simply a matter of tearing down a wall and enjoying an open plan kitchen, dining area, and living room?
Your kitchen renovation is not just about adding new space – it is also about getting rid of what you dislike. Those old granite countertops; the worn-out faucets; that tiled flooring that was trendy 20+ years ago…
Of course there is a limit to how many changes can be incorporated in your renovation (unless you have an unlimited budget), but ensure that the changes you’re not including can be lived with afterwards.
You have saved for your budget, you’ve allocated the time and effort, so make sure that kitchen makeover is worth it!
Take a look at these 10 Life-Changing Ways To Easily Improve Your Tiny Kitchen.