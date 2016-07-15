Your beginner's guide to kitchen renovations

Whether the family is branching out, you have begun to experiment with more intricate recipes that require lots more space for prepping, or you just feel like a change of scenery, we all get to that point in life where our kitchen’s space just isn’t up to scratch anymore. And when a change is in order, such as to introduce more dining space, storage areas, or just general legroom, you know homify is always one stylish step ahead of the curve.

But it’s not as easy as picking up a sledgehammer or starting drilling – some careful planning is crucial to enjoying a stylish and practical kitchen afterwards. That is why we are bringing you these six steps that are necessary when planning that kitchen makeover.

Let’s take it from the top!