The Cornish Hidden Treasure Home

You certainly won't see many houses like this in your lifetime. When land is at an all-time premium, needs must when it comes to transforming awkward sites and the talents of creative, switched on architects become evermore necessary.

Found on the edge of the North Cornish coastline, this is not your average beachfront home, with its gorgeous open plan living spaces, glazed façade and hidden from sight underneath a living roof. We mean it when we say you won't believe your eyes, so come take a look!