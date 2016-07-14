The Cornish Hidden Treasure Home

You certainly won't see many houses like this in your lifetime. When land is at an all-time premium, needs must when it comes to transforming awkward sites and the talents of creative, switched on architects become evermore necessary.
Found on the edge of the North Cornish coastline, this is not your average beachfront home, with its gorgeous open plan living spaces, glazed façade and hidden from sight underneath a living roof. We mean it when we say you won't believe your eyes, so come take a look!
We can only imagine the terror that the original site must have struck into the hearts of potential buyers. An uneven, hard-to-navigate and seemingly impossible to develop plot, posed a real and significant challenge for the architects brought in to design a home for it. However, design it they did!
Making the most of the awkward terrain and breathtaking views, this home is every inch the custom build, lacking nothing in the way of personality or style. Let's get inside to see how it was decorated…
An underground project should, by its very nature, be dark and a little claustrophobic. Fortunately, there wasn't even the smallest chance of that being the case here, as ingenious lighting solutions were added at every stage of the design process.
Even here in the hallway, there's no shortage of natural light. This is thanks to the clever placement of skylights that simply drench the space, which has been kept white in a bid to make the most of every ray. What a bright and beautiful home!
Standing at 15 square metres, this open plan living space is generous but not over the top, offering easy, luxurious living on a stunning scale. Nothing here feels cramped, boxed in or as though it has come about as a compromise due to the plot. In fact, we wouldn't even realise this was a difficult-to-work-with site by looking at these amazing pictures.
With room for a modern kitchen, comfortable sofa suite and even a large dining table, this room offers every home comfort you could ever need, but wait until you see the view…
Full disclosure: we expected an underground home to suffer when it came to the views on offer. However, the mature, perfectly manicured and landscaped garden makes for a gorgeous vista from the main open plan living space. Just imagine looking out over this tableau whilst you enjoy dinner.
The design and minimalist décor of the house work perfectly to create a home that's not only unique, but also sympathetic to the landscape. You'd never know this was a tricky location to build on, or that the architects must have had to dig extra deep to come up with a design that would work.
In a house that could so easily have been light-starved, it's all the extra flourishes that make a huge difference, such as perfectly positioned skylights and extra side windows, which help to keep the interior feeling light, airy and 'above ground'.
We can't help but find this house inspirational as it offers so much scope for all those awkward plots that are going unused or undeveloped. Perhaps you've even seen something that you are now considering taking another look at?
