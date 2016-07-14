Your browser is out-of-date.

11 absolutely fabulous fences to enhance your garden

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
We all like a little privacy in our garden but the way you go about securing it can make or break a beautiful landscaping project. Do you want the sun to be able to shine through? Is total opacity crucial? And don't even get us started on all the styles and materials that are available to choose from.

We've found some of the most eye-catching fences around, so take a look and see if we might have done all the hard work for you!

1. Woven bamboo keeps nosey neighbours out but all the style still in. It also lets light shine right through

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
2. For more of a fencing statement, how about monolithic single installations? How Stonehenge!

Zäune, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH GardenFencing & walls Stone Black
3. When your privacy is important, concrete-effect fencing adds a level of security, authority and sleek contemporary styling that nothing else can

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
4. A little tradition never hurt, so this wooden shiplap fencing with a trellis top is ideal for UK gardens

Ogród w pigułce, GREENERIA GREENERIA GardenFencing & walls
5. Mix natural and man-made materials and the effect is stunning! This metal framework fencing is the perfect recipient for some climbers that hide it away

Végétaux naturels - Façade végétalisée / Mur végétal extérieur (Centre culturel), Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Tropical style houses
6. Wooden fencing doesn't have to be plain. If you like to express your style at every opportunity, your garden privacy should be no different!

Produktdesign Holzindustrie, made by S / creativport hamburg made by S / creativport hamburg GardenFencing & walls
7. To freshen up your fencing and give your garden a lift, we think painted wooden slats look great. So summery in white…

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

8. When you already have a brick wall, you can easily add a little softness with a small section of fencing on top. Striated wood looks lovely and breaks up the vast wall wonderfully

Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern garden
Fulham 2

9. This space is trellis heaven! Offering privacy, style and the opportunity to grow some creepers, this set up is inspired And those painted sections…

homify Modern garden
10. In a small garden, living wall fencing is a great way to keep all the feeling of the great outdoors without losing any privacy. Chunky walls or solid fencing would have been a disaster here

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Garden—Canary Wharf

11. Integrate your fencing with planting potential for a truly multifunctional and beautiful space. These woven panels look great and make perfect raised beds, as well as fences!

raised beds border edging Quercus UK Ltd Minimalist style garden
raised beds border edging

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Ground-Breaking Garden Paths You Need To See!

Is your garden fencing looking a little tired?

