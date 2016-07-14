Before and After: 5 Head-Scratching Kitchen Renovations

It's that time again! We're going to show you some of the most hopeless kitchens that we've ever come across and, just when you think you can't stand to look at them any more, we're going to shock you with what they became after extensive remodelling.

We don't think a single one of these projects bears any resemblance to how they looked before, so if you're battling with an outdated space that's driving you crazy, prepare to take heart and inspiration!