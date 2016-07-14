Your browser is out-of-date.

15 tricks to photographing your home like a pro

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
Whether you're looking to sell or rent out your home, one of the linchpins that will make you succeed or fail is having some fabulous photographs. We can already hear you panicking because you're not exactly David Bailey of the interiors world, but stop right now as we have some fabulous tips for you!

By the time we're through with you, your kitchen pictures will be beyond compare and your interior stylist skills will be unrivalled. Let's get to it…

1. For the perfect garden shot, always wait for a clear and sunny day then experiment with angles. Don't forget to give any hedges a quick trim!

Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern garden
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Chelsea Family House

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

2. Lighting really is everything so make sure main lights are on, skylights are looking dazzling and start snapping

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. It should go without saying but before you photograph any room, be sure it's clean. You'll be surprised what the camera can pick up

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. You want a good mix of neutral and personal style so people can easily imagine living in your home. Bedrooms look good in pictures when kept neutral and calm

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

5. You want your pictures to have some personality so don't strip out all your belongings and accessories. In fact, leaving things such as towels in a bathroom shot will make it seem more homely

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

6. Figure out which rooms work best at different times of the day. For a cosy master bedroom shot, early evening, with the lights down low, usually works well

The old milking shed Beech Architects Country style bedroom
Beech Architects

The old milking shed

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

7. Don't shy away from showing off the best features of your home. If you have an amazing conservatory, shoot it in the midday sun and add some bright cushions to really zing it up

Impressive Dining Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Impressive Dining Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

8. Make a feature of any hidden storage that your home has to offer as this will often be a real selling point. A candid 'in use' shot will work best!

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

9. When it comes to the most important rooms in the house, make sure you take the time to actually style them. This includes adding fresh fruit and flowers

KITCHEN - DINING ROOM IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern dining room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

KITCHEN—DINING ROOM

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

10. If your home is eclectic, don't try to overshadow that as it's a unique selling point. Make the most of it with funky camera angles and off-centre shots of communal spaces

Dining homify Industrial style dining room
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

11. Always get a good exterior shot! Some people forget this and only offer up gorgeous interior snaps

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern houses
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

12. If you enjoy generous proportions in your home, try to stand in corners to take your snaps as this will lengthen the perceived space. Point towards a window for the same effect

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

13. Be careful when taking pictures near mirrored or reflective surfaces. Nothing ruins a pro shot like an image of you holding the camera!

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

14. Don't take seasonal pictures as you will limit the potential interested parties. Your home needs to look year-round beautiful, not just Christmas cosy!

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Country style living room
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

15. When all else fails, hire a professional photographer and/or stylist to come get the perfect pictures for you. If they can get more people interested in your property, they will be an investment

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

For more home styling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Make Your Home Cosy In 11 Easy Steps!

Sneaky ways to maximise your small living space
Are you feeling a little more camera-ready now?

