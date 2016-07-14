15 tricks to photographing your home like a pro

Whether you're looking to sell or rent out your home, one of the linchpins that will make you succeed or fail is having some fabulous photographs. We can already hear you panicking because you're not exactly David Bailey of the interiors world, but stop right now as we have some fabulous tips for you!

By the time we're through with you, your kitchen pictures will be beyond compare and your interior stylist skills will be unrivalled. Let's get to it…