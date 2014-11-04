Unique lighting

During a debate in class, a young student by the name of Albert Einstein famously said to his professor that “darkness is simply the absence of light”, to help his argument that “evil is simply the absence of God”, which was to become one of a number of Einstein's memorable quotes. Nobody enjoys living in darkness, which is why light is such an indispensable aspect to our lives and our homes. Different rooms and situations call for different lighting solutions, and such a practical and crucial element to our homes can become a point of beauty in its own right. Light gives life to the world, so make your space come alive with a little thought and careful planning when redecorating, or designing a new home. There are many specialist lighting designers available to help tailor lighting design best suited to your home, or to best decorate particular rooms based on size, use, natural lighting available etc. These UK lighting specialists know exactly how to ensure light is not absent in your home, paying homage to the intelligence of Eintstein himself.