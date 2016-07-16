Barbeque set up ideas for your garden

When it’s no longer necessary to hide indoors in order to keep warm, we come up with any excuse to spend more time outdoors; and sometimes that takes the form of firing up a grill in order to enjoy a good old-fashioned barbecue.

A crackling fire, delicious food, great friends – what could be a better way to enjoy the warm outdoors and fresh air?

So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at seven fantastic options to help you out when grilling a terrific piece of steak is on your to-do list this summer.