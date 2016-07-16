Barbeque set up ideas for your garden

When it’s no longer necessary to hide indoors in order to keep warm, we come up with any excuse to spend more time outdoors; and sometimes that takes the form of firing up a grill in order to enjoy a good old-fashioned barbecue.
A crackling fire, delicious food, great friends – what could be a better way to enjoy the warm outdoors and fresh air?
So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at seven fantastic options to help you out when grilling a terrific piece of steak is on your to-do list this summer.
Now this is an option if you’re seeking something significantly more than a grill. With additional surfaces for dishes and utensils, and even a sink, this all-in-one feature is presented in a beautiful brick design that will look perfect in that rustic garden (or any garden, come to think of it).
Similar to our first option, this beauty presents sufficient space for the prepping- and displaying portion of the barbecue, plus the additional bonus of an oven pizza – because, you know, why not?
Conveniently shaded and with ample space for storing firewood, this is definitely one model you’d want to have around when some unexpected exterior socialising occurs.
Slapping that steak across a fire is all fine and well, yet if you want to go about roasting the decent way, an enclosed space is your best bet.
Enter this modern little model with its removable lid to ensure your meal of choice (whether meat or veggies) gets grilled to perfection. And since it’s mobile, it opens up an entire new world in terms of trying out new venues for barbequing.
Barbecuing doesn’t always have to occur in a rustic environment, you know. That grill can be as stylish and sleek as you want it to be; case in point, this metal structure above, with an ultra modern look to add some elegance to our outdoor gathering.
We know that a warm fire forms part of the fun when enjoying a barbeque, especially when the weather’s a bit chilly.
Well then, how does this rock/metal construction grab you: perfect for grilling up a meal, or just warming you up, or both. With its wide open firebox, it produces the same ambience that an indoor fireplace does on a cold winter’s night – so, steak or no steak, grab a chair and let’s just enjoy the cosy ambience of that crackling fire.
If lighting up a fire is not your cup of tea, it does not exclude you from the barbecue club. A gas grill becomes the perfect alternative then, still ensuring you a fabulous cooked meal without the hassle of a possible fire hazard.
Plus, it’s much easier and faster than the fire method.
Like to keep your options open? Then a portable grill, such as shown above is ideal, allowing you to switch up your barbecuing venue as often as you please.
Yes, it does not have the same ambience as a crackling fire, but think of how much space (and coal/wood) it saves you. Plus, cleaning up afterwards is so much easier.
And since that surface is made from stainless steel, you know your food of choice will get roasted to perfection in a jiffy!
