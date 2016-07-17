​9 garden glorifying gazebos you'll love

When thinking about adding some garden features, we are spoiled for choice: fountains, lighting, decorative statues, plant pots…
However, it is our opinion that the loved garden gazebo deserves special mention. What other structure provides you with the opportunity to dine in such charming al fresco style while enjoying the lush garden views? Or to kick back in a relaxing lounger with a good book and a cup of tea (or glass of wine)?
That is why we have sought out no less than nine gazebos perfect for these (and more) functions. Which one would look most striking in your garden? And which one would cause the biggest envy among those neighbours? Only you can decide!
This timber construction flaunts a beautiful look that is somewhere between the Asian- and minimalist design styles. Horizontal wooden slats for some additional shading, a lightly toned timber deck, and adequate space to place a stylish lounger or two – it’s all here, and more!
Nothing beats an al fresco experience during those hot summer evenings, when all we want to do is cool off outdoors. Well then, how does some exterior dining sound, complete with outdoor kitchen area, barbecue spot, and sufficient space for 8-10 people?
Fancy a spot of afternoon tea? How about we retreat to the garden, where this delightful timber gazebo offers up a shaded space, a stylish look, and even the option of drawing a few curtains should that afternoon sun become a problem?
This beautiful gazebo knows how to grab attention the stylish way. With its crisp white look and Mediterranean-style design, it flaunts a delicious atmosphere that is elegantly nautical.
Throw in a fireplace/barbeque set, plus a shaded spot for seating, and we can’t imagine wanting to be anywhere else.
Nobody said that gazebo had to be located in the garden – why, it can even be attached to your house, functioning as a delightful gazebo/porch where we can still enjoy a relaxing sit down with a good chat and some fabulous snacks/beverages.
Plus, you know, it’s closer to home should that unexpected drizzle chase us indoors.
Having a gazebo does not mean inviting the entire neighbourhood/family for a visit. It can be a quaint and modest little structure just big enough for you and your daydreams, as this little creation shows us.
Would this garden look less charming and inviting without that additional structure? Our answer is most definitely yes!
Whether your garden or yard is of the classic style or not, this timber-and-brick creation is bound to look most striking in it. Pale wooden panels for the deck; clean-cut tiles for the roof; and more than enough space to include a few potted beauties to enhance the décor effect.
Plus, how many other gazebos can boast about their own built-in lighting?
It is our opinion that this timber model with its sage-green roof will fit into just about any garden: rustic, Asian, country, you name it. And the additional touch of wicker furniture completes this outdoor-socialising spot most perfectly.
We close off with a look that went all natural. This timber structure looks like it literally grew from the ground, as it is made from natural and unfinished wood. Giant trunk-like legs hold up the gazebo, presenting a most grand space where we can dine, relax, or do just about anything to our heart's content.
A most unique addition to your yard, don’t you agree?