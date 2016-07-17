​9 garden glorifying gazebos you'll love

When thinking about adding some garden features, we are spoiled for choice: fountains, lighting, decorative statues, plant pots…

However, it is our opinion that the loved garden gazebo deserves special mention. What other structure provides you with the opportunity to dine in such charming al fresco style while enjoying the lush garden views? Or to kick back in a relaxing lounger with a good book and a cup of tea (or glass of wine)?

That is why we have sought out no less than nine gazebos perfect for these (and more) functions. Which one would look most striking in your garden? And which one would cause the biggest envy among those neighbours? Only you can decide!