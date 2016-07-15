The wondrous Wandsworth extension

Adding an extension to a house isn't as simple as just choosing what style you like and popping it on there, as you have to work in accordance with strict property development sanctions. Today's project came up against some that required a smaller, more demure addition as opposed to a large and easily detectable one.

Fortunately, the architects in charge weren't hampered by this at all. Though modest in size, the way in which this extension has opened up the ground floor and made an extra bathroom possible is fantastic!

Let's take a look, shall we?