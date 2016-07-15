The wondrous Wandsworth extension

Adding an extension to a house isn't as simple as just choosing what style you like and popping it on there, as you have to work in accordance with strict property development sanctions. Today's project came up against some that required a smaller, more demure addition as opposed to a large and easily detectable one.
Fortunately, the architects in charge weren't hampered by this at all. Though modest in size, the way in which this extension has opened up the ground floor and made an extra bathroom possible is fantastic!
Let's take a look, shall we?
It's always a delight to take a look at how a new extension transitions into the rear garden. In the case of this Wandsworth project, we think it's the crowning glory! With sleek lines, seamless folding doors and a delightful white-to-natural-stone colour fade, we really are in love with what's been done here.
Running the full width of the original house, without jutting out too far, this is a subtle yet impactful extension and we can't wait to take a closer look inside…
Nobody ever said that extensions have to be gargantuan in size to be impressive and we think this charming addition really proves the point. Eloquently encompassing a kitchen, dining room and living space, all within cosy but not cramped proportions, this is an inspiring build.
What we like is that the smaller dimensions of the extension have not lead to a lack of personality or boring décor, with an eclectic mix of items making this room pop!
Naturally, with a brand new extension some modern touches are essential to blend the new and existing parts of the house together. In this case it's a gorgeous contemporary kitchen that acts as the perfect balancing act.
Skinny white worktops and dramatic dark cabinets look great together, working with the all white floor and walls to give a fresh feel. The antique dining table and comfy sofa also help by adding enough contrast and comfort to prevent a cold or sterile vibe.
Don't you think this extension has such a warm and homely feel to it? Clearly a place that a close knit family likes to spend time together, we can easily picture ourselves enjoying a comfortable evening here.
The perfectly positioned skylights that sit above the dining table not only look great, but also help add natural light to the areas that need it most, making this extension a great combination of functionality and aesthetics. What more could you want?
These days you might have come to expect open plan extensions and suitably modern, beautiful kitchens inside them, but how about this as a bonus? You can't ever have too many bathrooms in a busy home so we can't help but think that this vibrant addition is worth its weight in gold!
When attempting to set your project apart from the myriad of others out there, it's all about the extra touches. Therefore, it's the eclectic furniture and extra bathrooms that have successfully made this an extension to covet.
