Lawn Care

Regular maintenance is required if you desire a perfect lawn, but fortunately, a day in the garden can be the perfect relaxing activity. Each time of year requires a different kind of treatment to keep your lawn healthy and vibrant looking. Winter can be very damaging to your lawn with the cold weather killing certain areas leaving unattractive bare patches. This makes spring and summer pivotal times for repairs and garden care. During the warmer weather your lawn is growing quicker, however, it still requires feeding and regular mowing.

What are some useful lawn care tips?

After winter, you will most likely find lots of brown patches where your grass has died during the colder months. Spring is the perfect time to start seeding these areas, ensuring your lawn is vibrant and healthy ready for summer when we spend lots of our time outside. Make sure you regularly water these areas and you will start to see growth after a week. You should also keep in mind fertilisation too. Spring is a great time to start feeding your lawn. This can help prevent weeds growing and make your lawn healthier so it grows more. Ensure you do your research on the right fertiliser for your lawn, how often you should fertilise and which conditions it works best in. This is usually when the soil is damp. If you want to try an organic fertiliser, manures can be great feeding for your lawn so ensure you do your research on which type will work best for you.

Who can help me with lawn care?

When it comes to finding professionals who can help you out, you are likely to find no one better than a gardener. Your gardener will be able to help you with regularly watering and weeding your garden. If you live somewhere that it often rains, then watering during the spring/summer months isn't necessary. However, make sure your lawn gets weekly access to water. If it doesn't rain for over a week, then your gardener can really help you out here. Your garden only needs ten minutes of watering to ensure its healthy and vibrant. As well as this, they can help you with weeds. Weeds are the enemy of any garden enthusiast but there can be very easy ways to remove them. Simply pulling them up is effective but if you want to use harsher treatment then weed killer can be a great tool. Your gardener will be able to give you some great ideas on how to do this. Be careful using this if you have pets and young children because it can be dangerous as its poison. Always read the instruction and warnings before use.

What equipment do I need for my garden?

If you find that you have a gardener who is reliable and experienced, they will often bring their own equipment to your home. However, if you have decided to do everything yourself, then simply make sure that you have a lawn mower. Mowing your lawn isn't just for aesthetics but it also ensures the health of your lawn. You can decide for yourself how often to mow your lawn based on how quickly it grows and your preferred lawn length. Make sure to not over mow it as this can damage the lawn and leave you with weed problems and dead patches of grass. A consistent and even rhythm is essential.