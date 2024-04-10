Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Corylus Architects Ltd.
Architects in Aberdeen, UK
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Refurbishment for newly retired couple, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Built-in kitchens MDF
    Refurbishment for newly retired couple, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Built-in kitchens MDF
    Refurbishment for newly retired couple
    Community Centre, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Commercial spaces Granite
    Community Centre, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Commercial spaces Slate
    Community Centre
    New Sunroom for Cosy Cottage, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Classic style conservatory Granite
    New Sunroom for Cosy Cottage, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Classic style houses Wood Wood effect
    New Sunroom for Cosy Cottage, Corylus Architects Ltd. Corylus Architects Ltd. Classic style living room Wood Wood effect
    +2
    New Sunroom for Cosy Cottage

    The practice remit spans from retrofits of existing buildings to the complete planning and design of new ones. While my work is aesthetically diverse, my projects are linked by a focus on enhancing human relationships through architecture.

    Services
    • Feasibility Advice and Virtual Reality Visualisations
    • Building Surveys
    • planning and listed building consent
    • building regulations
    • Contract administration and onsite supervision.
    Service areas
    • Aberdeen and Surrounding area
    • Aberdeen, UK
    Address
    Corylie
    AB31 4QL Aberdeen, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7792867240 corylusarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Grindey Consulting Grindey Consulting
    We've been working with Corylus Architects for approximately 5 years now and shared ideas on a number of domestic projects. It's always a delight to work with forward thinking Architects who appreciate the difference that the details make. It's easy enough to just throw up another house extension, but it takes a lot of care, consideration, expertise, determination and listening to the Client, to make one that stands out from both the inside and the outside. We would recommend Corylus because they care about the Clients wishes and they go that extra mile to make your project stand out.
    over 7 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks