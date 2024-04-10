Your browser is out-of-date.

Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms
Kitchen Planners in Peterborough
Reviews (6)
    Mr and Mrs Jones industrial style kitchen in Lutterworth
    Shaker Style Traditional Kitchen

    Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms is a family run business which was established in 1992 and has
    supplied and installed over 19,000 fitted kitchens and bedrooms. When making an investment we know how important it is for you to make the right decision in choosing a company that is loyal, respectful, affordable and of high quality. From your first visit to our showroom, to your design consultation through to having your new product delivered and installed, we work hard to deliver our promise.

    Services
    • Free 3D plan & design
    • Buy Now Pay Later
    • Full Building Works
    • 15 Year Cabinet Guarantee
    Service areas
    • Bedford
    • Cambridge
    • Lincoln
    • Northampton
    • Peterborough
    • wellingborough
    Company awards
    • TrustMark
    • BKU Award
    • FIRA Gold Award for product excellence
    • FIRA Gold Installation Certification
    Address
    2 Phorpres Close, Cygnet Park, Hampton
    PE7 8FZ Peterborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1733340471 www.premier-kitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Cccc Carey
    Would like to thank you for the recent work we received. Very professional service and finished in a timely manner overall very pleased with the end result! And thanks again for arranging for a fully qualified well established tiler to finish off the job much appreciated.
    about 5 years ago
    Russel Hope
    The guys were fantastic. They renovated our kitchen over the summer giving us our dream space. Workmanship was excellent from start to finish. We are so happy with there service and attention to detail would not hesitate to use them again.
    about 5 years ago
    Ben Negus
    Just wanted to leave a big thanks to you guys for the recent 2 bedrooms we had done by your fitters. We are both very happy with how they look now that they are complete.Pleased with designs that we chose and rooms are so much more spacious now. Thanks again👍
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
