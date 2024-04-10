Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms is a family run business which was established in 1992 and has

supplied and installed over 19,000 fitted kitchens and bedrooms. When making an investment we know how important it is for you to make the right decision in choosing a company that is loyal, respectful, affordable and of high quality. From your first visit to our showroom, to your design consultation through to having your new product delivered and installed, we work hard to deliver our promise.