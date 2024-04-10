Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Radwraps Ltd
Home Appliances in Liverpool
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (18)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RADWRAPS Award winning radiator covers, Radwraps Ltd Radwraps Ltd Classic style dining room Metal
    RADWRAPS Award winning radiator covers, Radwraps Ltd Radwraps Ltd Classic style living room
    RADWRAPS Award winning radiator covers, Radwraps Ltd Radwraps Ltd Modern kitchen Metal
    RADWRAPS Award winning radiator covers

    Manufacturers of Unique Award winning radiator covers

    Services
    • Radiator covers with any image or design
    • scientifically proven to be 118% more efficient than box type covers
    Service areas
    • wholesale
    • Retail
    • Homeowners
    • Nurserys
    • Schools
    • care homes
    • etc.
    • SOUTHPORT
    • Liverpool
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    Merseyside innovation award winners
    Address
    Office 16 Birkdale business center Birkdale Southport Merseyside
    PR8 2DT Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1704567083 www.radwraps.co.uk

    Reviews

    jac rogers
    Fantastic service. Love my wrap. Put it on a bigger rad just to see if i liked it and i like it so much ive ordered 2 more. Used my own photo of a forest walk in new zealand. Great idea, reasonable price. ❤️
    11 months ago
    Helen Kinsella
    Very easy to use website. Uploaded my own photo. Quick delivery. Would definitely order again.
    10 months ago
    Cindy Barneveld
    Well, at first I was really excited. Nice and fast contact. Delivery took a while to the Netherlands, but that was ok. Very happy with the wrap. However, it is shrinking. At least 3 cm. And when I send emails to get an explanation, nobody's home. It's a shame.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 18 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks