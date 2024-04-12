Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen Living
Kitchen Planners in Southampton
Reviews (7)
    Stubbington
    A family run business with 🏆award winning customer service 🏆 We create beautifully designed, made to measure kitchens.

    With a showroom in Hedge End and an unrivalled choice of doors, worktops, appliances and accessories, we are the most flexible kitchen providers in the South and can create a kitchen truly unique to you.

    If you want us to, we can manage your whole project and do everything from knocking down walls to decorating.

    Services
    • Kitchen planning & design
    • Kitchen Installation
    • bathrooms
    • bedrooms
    Service areas
    • Southampton
    • Test Valley
    • Fareham
    • Winchester
    • Eastleigh
    • Romsey
    • Chandlers Ford
    • Locks Heath
    • Meon Valley
    Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    Best customer service—Hafele awards
    Address
    Unit 2-3, Mayflower park
    SO30 2HE Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1489798644 kitchenliving.co.uk

    Reviews

    Martha Luker
    Kitchen Living provided an excellent service. We are delighted with the design. The quality is great and came in on budget. High quality appliances and practical design. Would definitely recommend
    over 2 years ago
    Geoffrey Spencer
    Excellent Company & Excellent Service
    almost 3 years ago
    Jade Polhill
    I am so so so happy with our new kitchen! My husband and I had a few ideas that kitchen living had not seen before, but they immediately made sure that a way was found to achieve what we wanted. The ideas that were put forward by kitchen living to suit our plan were always so creative. We have a bar area, a pull out electric appliance unit, top of the range appliances and a quooker Tap and insinkarator, all of which were installed with great care and detail. The staff all worked so hard during planning and installation, they were fantastic at suggesting alternatives for us enabling us to stick to our budget. With so many choices throughout the design, we have been able to achieve our dream kitchen. They worked seamlessly with our builders Olympus, and nothing was too much trouble. I couldn’t recommend kitchen living more highly.
    about 6 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
