David Long Designs
Architects in York
Reviews (3)
    Originally from Yorkshire, England, David studied at Chelsea College of Arts & Design, which led him into an area of specialism, augmented by many years studying and refining what was to become his own collection of furniture. Setting up workshops in London, led to commissions which found him travelling extensively around the world, creating unique interiors which showcased the exquisite pieces he had produced. Mixing in the heady media world, David's talents were sought by celebrities and high-profile clients alike. A return to Yorkshire led to him setting up workshops and design studios.

    Gaynor joined David Long Designs four years ago, with a previous career spanning over 30 years in interiors, predominantly property development projects in London and the Middle East. One high-end conversion project was short-listed for the Sunday Times Country House Award at that time and has recently appeared on television. Gaynor was awarded the Amec Shield for Best Building Technologist in 1995 and commendation for the Design Awards 2006.

    Service areas
    Yorkshire
    Company awards
    • Design Awards 2006
    • Amec Shield for Best Building Technologist in 1995
    Address
    62 Gillygate
    YO31 7EQ York
    United Kingdom
    +44-1904673710 www.davidlongdesigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    S Lovell
    The two beautiful Cabinets which we purchase from the Coleccion Alexandria range both arrived with cabinet carcasses out of square making it impossible to align the four doors in each cabinet properly. The Trade Value of the order inclusive of freight ex VAT was £8701.Attempts to get any response either by Phone or email fell on deaf ears. Is this what you would expect from a responsible supplier of high value products? Both cabinets suffered from the same problem. We are NOT HAPPY !
    over 1 year ago
    Alex B
    ♠️
    over 5 years ago
    Sam Harris
    Very bad designer, old fashion!
    over 6 years ago
