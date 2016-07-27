Originally from Yorkshire, England, David studied at Chelsea College of Arts & Design, which led him into an area of specialism, augmented by many years studying and refining what was to become his own collection of furniture. Setting up workshops in London, led to commissions which found him travelling extensively around the world, creating unique interiors which showcased the exquisite pieces he had produced. Mixing in the heady media world, David's talents were sought by celebrities and high-profile clients alike. A return to Yorkshire led to him setting up workshops and design studios.

Gaynor joined David Long Designs four years ago, with a previous career spanning over 30 years in interiors, predominantly property development projects in London and the Middle East. One high-end conversion project was short-listed for the Sunday Times Country House Award at that time and has recently appeared on television. Gaynor was awarded the Amec Shield for Best Building Technologist in 1995 and commendation for the Design Awards 2006.