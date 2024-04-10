Blagdon Kitchen Design is a family business owned and operated by father and daughter team Tony and Hannah Raven. We specialise in the design and installation of top quality fitted kitchens from German manufacturer SieMatic.

At the forefront of contemporary kitchen design for over 50 years, SieMatic have only a select group of partners in the UK and we are delighted to have been appointed as their sole representation in the North East of England. Their cutting-edge, innovative style is well known throughout the world of interior design and is a favourite amongst architects and specifiers around the globe.