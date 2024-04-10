Your browser is out-of-date.

Blagdon Kitchen Design
Kitchen Planners in Northumberland
Reviews (4)
    • Blagdon Kitchen Design is a family business owned and operated by father and daughter team Tony and Hannah Raven. We specialise in the design and installation of top quality fitted kitchens from German manufacturer SieMatic.

     At the forefront of contemporary kitchen design for over 50 years, SieMatic have only a select group of partners in the UK and we are delighted to have been appointed as their sole representation in the North East of England. Their cutting-edge, innovative style is well known throughout the world of interior design and is a favourite amongst architects and specifiers around the globe.

    Services
    kitchen design, kitchen planning, and Kitchen Installation
    Service areas
    • North East
    • Northumberland
    • Newcastle upon Tyne
    • morpeth
    • Ponteland
    • Durham
    • Gosforth
    • Jesmond
    Company awards
    SieMatic have achieved many design awards over the years. Please copy and paste this link for more information: http://www.siematic.com/en/kitchens-and-style-collections/awards.html
    Address
    Unit 2 New Kennels
    NE13 6DB Northumberland
    United Kingdom
    +44-1670785722 www.blagdonkitchendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ryan Best
    If you are looking for a new kitchen I would highly recommend you speak with Raven. The bespoke kitchens are amazing and Hannah is a fantastic designer who understood exactly what we were looking for, and was able to contribute to making our dream kitchen a reality. Will definitely use in the future and highly recommended!
    about 2 years ago
    Helen Dodds
    almost 5 years ago
    Lauren O'Brien
    almost 5 years ago
