Hiren Patel architects started out as a small firm that has grown exponentially by accepting every challenge that came its way. Our initial success came from designing high rises in Ahmedabad, our base. Thereafter, we have not looked back by aiming ever higher.

Today our pallet of work covers everything from a small residence to heritage buildings and palaces to huge entertainment complexes, from an individual shop to large commercial megaliths. But the driving force behind the success has always been the openness to continuous learning, the sheer joy and pride in our work, and embracing change as the only constant in life.