Hiren Patel Architects
Architects in Ahmedabad
Reviews (10)
Projects

    Pride
    The Courtyard House
    The Frill House

    Hiren Patel architects started out as a small firm that has grown exponentially by accepting every challenge that came its way. Our initial success came from designing high rises in Ahmedabad, our base. Thereafter, we have not looked back by aiming ever higher.

    Today our pallet of work covers everything from a small residence to heritage buildings and palaces to huge entertainment complexes, from an individual shop to large commercial megaliths. But the driving force behind the success has always been the openness to continuous learning, the sheer joy and pride in our work, and embracing change as the only constant in life.

    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • Ahmedabad
    Address
    P-4, Satkrut Apartment, Parthsarthi Avenue, Near Shyamal Row Houses II, Satellite
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7926767264 www.hpa.co.in

    Reviews

    Bharat Advani
    Very decent and polite people in this office.
    6 months ago
    Pinal Shah
    Hiren Patel Architects is very well known name in Ahmedabad. Sir is very humble and doing wonders with team. Their office is very different from corporate or structured work places. It's unique and represents designer culture.
    6 months ago
    Saurabh Chaturvedi
    One.of the top architects in ahmedabad his work is landmark in ahmedabad I personally love the way he designs the beautiful brick blocks in a beautiful dream home to many
    8 months ago
